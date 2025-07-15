On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley in a fantastic Two out of Three Falls Match to earn another shot at Becky Lynch and the Intercontinental Championship. Following The Man's victory in the women's Triple Threat Match at WWE Evolution, which was another phenomenal outing for them, Valkyria had been speculated to earn another rematch at SummerSlam, and she has done exactly that on her quest to regain the title.

Ad

SummerSlam will likely conclude Becky and Lyra's feud, and while the inaugural champion is expected to regain the title at The Biggest Party of the Summer, the reigning champion will not make it easy for her by any means. However, given the countless roll-up wins and the storied and heated nature of the feud, a stipulation may be introduced to spice things up leading up to SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

While a Street Fight, a Last Woman Standing Match, or a Submission Match may be appropriate stipulations given the circumstances and hatred between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, there is another stipulation that is synonymous with the legacy of the Intercontinental Championship, that could heighten the drama and raise the stakes to levels seldom seen in professional wrestling. The match in question: the iconic Ladder Match.

While WWE's women have had some stellar MITB ladder matches, that one defining singles ladder match has yet to be contested. The psychology here is completely different; for that match needs to build and build until the crescendo makes or breaks the entire ordeal that takes a massive physical toll on the wrestlers.

Ad

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are the perfect women to finally set the standard for ladder matches in the women's division, and they could set the standard higher than almost anyone on the roster. Lynch stands as the wily veteran who has blazed a lot of the trails that have led to the women of WWE being where they are today. She main-evented WrestleMania, was marketed as the face of the company, and had some of the most groundbreaking matches and promos in WWE history.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria stands on the cusp of becoming the next big thing in women's wrestling. She has quietly improved in all aspects of her game over the past few months and is one of the best bell-to-bell performers in the company. And while her connection with the WWE Universe had been steadily developing for a while, this feud with Becky Lynch has seen her come of age, with her personality shining brighter than ever and the WWE Universe now heavily invested and firmly behind her.

Ad

Becky Lynch has done a great job of building up Lyra, and she has really stepped up over the past few months. SummerSlam is the stage for the ultimate payoff, and a ladder match seems to be the best way to bring it about. A new star could be born in Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam, much like Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X over three decades ago, or like Edge, Christian, The Dudleys, and The Hardy Boyz throughout 2000 & 2001.

Ad

The legacy of ladder matches in WWE; how a ladder match with Becky Lynch could make Lyra Valkyria a megastar

Ad

Back at WrestleMania X, Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon had one of the most iconic matches in WWE history. The first-ever televised ladder match in WWE history is still regarded as arguably the greatest one ever. And despite Michaels' loss, it launched him to new heights, establishing the Heartbreak Kid as a bona fide main eventer for decades to come.

Since then, the ladder match has evolved into one of the most significant matches in wrestling, with the Money in the Bank ladder match now an annual fixture among both men and women. Multi-person title matches are also often contested as ladder matches due to the sheer chaos and carnage they cause, as well as the creative spots possible.

Ad

In fact, the ladder match has evolved into a TLC stiplulation too, with matches, especially for Tag Team Championships, often contested under these stipulations after the legendary success of the Triple Threat Ladder Match at WrestleMania 2000, and the TLC matches at SummerSlam 2000 and WrestleMania X-Seven, all involving Matt & Jeff Hardy, Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz.

For a more modern reference point, if Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch's potential ladder match at SummerSlam can replicate the magic of Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens from earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, we might not just witness one of the best and most important matches in women's wrestling history at SummerSlam, but but the birth of one of WWE's cornerstones for years to come, and another major feather in Becky Lynch's cap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More