38-year-old released superstar could be the answer to WWE's Bray Wyatt problem

Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE for several months. Even after it was revealed that Wyatt was in LA for WrestleMania, he wasn't seen during the PLE. The former Universal Champion was reportedly struggling with an injury, but there has been no real update from the star regarding his return for several weeks.

One star who recently mentioned Bray Wyatt was Eva Marie. Following her release from the company back in 2021, Marie has concentrated on her acting career and could be the woman who returns to help WWE fix its current problem with Wyatt.

The issue that the company is having with Wyatt is that they're struggling to book him and Marie could return with a "darker persona" as she has teased to be unveiled as Sister Abigail.

Wyatt has been part of a lengthy storyline since he made his return to WWE and it always appears to connect back to Sister Abigail. It would be interesting to see if his current union with Uncle Howdy leads to a return of Abigail.

Eva Marie would be open to working with Bray Wyatt as part of a WWE return

Marie recently put forward the idea of working with Bray Wyatt as part of an interview with PWMania, where she noted that she could return with black hair and be a much darker version of herself.

"I mean, I could come back with dark hair. I could have a “dark era” come back with dark hair, team up with Bray Wyatt, you know, do a little something there. I mean, I’m thinking to me, that’d be kind of dope. And then also, I mean my last in 2021 I did have a little you know, issue with Alexa Bliss. So if I come back have dark hair and you know, we can we can run it back a little bit."

Alexa Bliss has been by Wyatt's side for some time and was expected to be part of his current story before her recent hiatus. Whilst Marie won't be seen as a replacement, she could be part of a new angle for Wyatt.

Do you think Eva Marie is the answer to Wyatt's current issues? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

