38-year-old star must return to WWE after three years to retire Edge in his final run with the company

Edge shocked millions around the world when he stepped out of retirement for a final run with WWE. However, the clock is sadly ticking as fans are witnessing The Rated-R Superstar's last rodeo before he retires from in-ring competition on his own terms.

Over twenty-five years, Edge has been part of the industry as an influential figure and an active performer. He has been a part of several stables and teams throughout his career. A former ally, Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona), must be the one to finally retire his mentor.

In 2020, Zack Ryder was released from the company as part of budget cuts alongside Curt Hawkins. The two have previously been under the former World Champion's tutelage during their days as The Edge Heads.

The Rated-R Superstar is running out of time as the clock is ticking on his final run. It would be ideal if a familiar face retires him. Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) must be the man to finally retire his mentor from the company.

Why should Matt Cardona be the man to retire Edge in his final WWE run?

Last year, The Rated-R Superstar created The Judgment Day and took several new stars under his wing for the first time in years. However, the group betrayed him, and he spent almost a year getting revenge on every member of the stable and won.

The stable has now moved on to different things on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Matt Cardona is familiar with Edge's work for over a decade and worked closely with him before he left the company alongside Curt Hawkins.

Cardona reinvented himself after leaving WWE and worked several Death matches during his time on the independent scene. Moreover, Matt Cardona is very different from the Zack Ryder gimmick, who was not taken seriously at the time. The Indy God returning and going after his mentor would feel fresh and different.

Instead of returning to WWE and teaming up with The Ultimate Opportunist, Cardona must put the final nail in the coffin and feud with his former stablemate to establish himself as a major star. Matt Cardona must face Edge in a Hardcore match similar to how The Rated-R Superstar faced Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22.

Do you want to see The Rated-R Superstar end his career in a Hardcore match with a returning Matt Cardona in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes