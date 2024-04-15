38-year-old superstar must make a surprise appearance on RAW to help Jey Uso against The Judgment Day

Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy got to live their childhood dream at WrestleMania 40 when they locked horns in a brother vs. brother match, which ended with the former picking up a win over his older brother.

While Jey enjoyed the spoils of his win by earning a title shot on RAW, Jimmy was punished for his loss on SmackDown in the week that followed WrestleMania XL. Solo Sikoa seemingly announced himself as the new Tribal Chief and brought Tama Tonga to blindside Jimmy before launching a vicious attack on his brother.

On the other hand, Jey became the new number one contender for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship, thanks to CM Punk. He is set to face Finn Balor in a singles match on RAW this week, hoping to send a message to The Judgment Day ahead of the big title clash. And this is where Jimmy Uso could make a surprise appearance on the red brand.

Abandoned by The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso has nowhere to go

Jey Uso apologized to those he had wronged while still in The Bloodline and found himself several allies on RAW. But Jimmy Uso has no such friends left on any brand. He would be tempted to see his brother, who almost forgave him in the middle of their WrestleMania match, overpowered by emotions only to realize that Jimmy was tricking him.

As is often the case when The Judgment Day is involved, we could see the heel faction's other members cause menacing interferences in Balor's match against Jey. This could set up the arrival of Jimmy, who should seize the opportunity to help his brother, even though it won't fetch him an instant result.

The long road to forgiveness and Jey Uso at its end

Jey left The Bloodline for Jimmy and the latter repayed with betrayal. Technically, in the main event of RAW, Jey Uso has plenty of allies and doesn't need his brother in a feud with The Judgment Day. However, it could be a start to paving a long way to forgiveness, leading to excellent storytelling.

Jimmy Uso must mend many past wrongs before he can expect to find a potential ally in WWE. The creative team must show him desperate for forgiveness at the start and frustrated with Jey's coldness before he realizes his next steps to craft a realistic character arc.

Is The Usos' reunion on the table?

While Jey Uso has enjoyed a commendable singles run since The Usos' split, Jimmy has primarily been engaged with doing The Bloodline's handiwork. The 38-year-old is hilarious, sure, but his singles run didn't pick up the momentum it needed. While it may not happen immediately, we may see The Usos reunite down the road, and this is where it could start.

If Jimmy shows up on RAW this week, he could turn up either as a babyface or heel. But he will be one thing for sure, desperate. His surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW could make interesting teases for the upcoming WWE Draft.