38-year-old superstar is the perfect next challenger for Gunther on WWE RAW

A 38-year-old WWE Superstar would be the perfect next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship this past Saturday night in Detroit at SummerSlam 2023. The Ring General battled Drew McIntyre at the premium live event and put the challenger away with a Powerbomb.

Cody Rhodes finished his rivalry with Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam, and the two stars showed respect for each other following the match. Rhodes is still on his journey back to the top of the card, and Gunther would be a great next opponent for him.

The 35-year-old WWE RAW star is quickly approaching The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. Cody Rhodes could step up to the leader of Imperium next and try to take the title from him before he makes history.

The two superstars were the final two men remaining in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year. They gave fans a preview of what they could do together in the ring and what a rivalry between them would look like.

Rhodes could decide that it is time to go after gold, but he can't challenge Roman Reigns yet because the WWE Draft separated them. The American Nightmare defeated World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins three times in a row last year and may decide to challenge himself by trying to end Gunther's historic title reign.

Gunther believes he will face Cody Rhodes in WWE soon

Gunther recently disclosed that he envisions himself battling Cody Rhodes in the next year.

Speaking on My Love Letter to Wrestling, the Intercontinental Champion discussed being in the final two of the Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes. He claimed to be very confident that the two stars will be facing each other multiple times over the next few years.

"I think it was super cool to add a little something at the top of it at the end of that match. In general, I think Cody is someone who is maybe my ideal opposite right now. Going forward, it's going to be a match that... I'm very confident we're going to do that match a couple of times in the next years."

Cody Rhodes was unable to finish his story in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. However, his popularity has not waned, and a rivalry against The Ring General would be must-see television in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

