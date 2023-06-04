Gunther reveals when he found out his WWE Royal Rumble plans

Gunther has been the most dominating force in WWE for some time. The Ring General recently revealed when he found out about his incredible run during this year’s Royal Rumble.

Gunther entered the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match at No. 1 and squared off against 29 other men during the match. He lasted for over 71 minutes and had a monumental run in the contest before he was ultimately eliminated last by Cody Rhodes.

While the leader of Imperium could not win the match, he did turn a few heads with his performance. He showed that he is not just all about size, as he also has unparalleled stamina and endurance to put on memorable matches.

The Intercontinental Champion recently appeared on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the conversation, The Ring General also discussed how he learned about the plans for him at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

"I got the heads up the day or two that I might be busy that day, but then I found out on the day. I wasn’t even focused on the time, like how much time am I going to spend there. I was busy with having all my stuff down, more or less," he said.

Gunther prepared perfectly well for the match as he put on arguably the best show of the night. WWE seems to have big plans for him, and he continues to prove the higher-ups right by putting on memorable performances.

Gunther believes he will face Cody Rhodes a couple of times soon

It’s no secret that WWE sees The Ring General as one of the top men in the company. However, Cody Rhodes seems to be in an even better position than the IC Champ and has continued to get some of the biggest spots since his return.

Cody eliminated Gunther from the 2023 Royal Rumble after being the final entrant and won the match. Their encounter was one to remember, and it looks like the two WWE Superstars will lock horns a few times down the line.

Speaking on My Love Letter to Wrestling, the Intercontinental Champion revealed that he foresees facing Cody Rhodes in the next year.

"I think it was super cool to add a little something at the top of it at the end of that match. In general, I think Cody is someone who is maybe my ideal opposite right now. Going forward, it's going to be a match that... I'm very confident we're going to do that match a couple of times in the next years."

A full-fledged rivalry between Gunther and The American Nightmare will be great for WWE fans. They could face each other with a major title on the line to make things more interesting.

Do you think Gunther is the best heel in WWE today? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

