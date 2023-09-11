38-year-old WWE RAW Superstar to join The Judgment Day? It's not JD McDonagh

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the audience could be set for a massive surprise. A new superstar could join The Judgment Day even before Finn Balor's long-time friend, JD McDonagh.

Last week on WWE RAW, Jey Uso joined the red brand as a singles superstar after previously 'quitting' the company. He is no longer with The Bloodline and seems focused on a solo run away from his family members. During a backstage segment, Jey was alone when Dominik Mysterio approached the former tag team champion.

Dominik highlighted how he could relate to Jey's issues since he also came from a "broken family." Toward the end of their chat on WWE RAW, the NXT North American Champion claimed that The Judgment Day was always there for Jey, offering him a place in the faction. He further confirmed that the group had no leaders and all members were treated equally.

While it would be challenging to convince Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day, he has a history of being manipulated by fellow stars. The 38-year-old's alliance with Roman Reigns is an excellent example of the same. Jey worked under Reigns for nearly three years, protecting his iconic title reign. However, he parted ways with The Bloodline earlier this year.

The Judgment Day is infectious. Initially, Dominik Mysterio was reluctant to join the group. But Rhea Ripley and the rest of the stable won him over. The same could happen with Jey Uso this week on WWE RAW.

Two superstars got standing ovation backstage after last week's WWE RAW

Last week's main event of WWE RAW received a positive reaction from fans worldwide. The crowd in the arena and the audience watching at home now have a newfound respect for Gunther and Chad Gable. Both superstars faced each other on the red brand for the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE officials were also allegedly pleased with the main event. Speaking with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Cody Rhodes revealed The Ring General and Chad Gable got a standing ovation at Gorilla position after RAW.

“If you get a standing ovation in Gorilla, you made it. Chad Gable and Gunther had this amazing main event, and they came back, and there’s nothing we can do but clap for that, that piece of business.”

Last week, Gunther became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. He broke The Honky Tonk Man's record to achieve the feat.

