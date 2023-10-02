38-year-old WWE star to end Gunther's historic title reign? It's not Chad Gable! 

Gunther proved his dominance in the ring by becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE. He has been feuding with Chad Gable for the title, but a former rival might dethrone The Ring General instead.

Gunther's feud with Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship included numerous exciting matches and ended with a highly physical bout. Despite the challenger's best efforts, the title did not change hands. The Ring General has now found a new challenger in Tommaso Ciampa, but as it turns out, Drew Mcintyre hasn't moved on from his own defeat at Gunther's hands.

While on Sony Sports Network's Namaste India, Drew McIntyre revealed that he is impressed with Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign, but that doesn't mean he will stop in his quest to capture the title.

"He has my attention, has my respect for the longest title reign, but I'm still gunning for him."

The leader of Imperium became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history on September 8, 2023. He surpassed the 454-day reign of The Honky Tonk Man, who won the strap on June 13, 1987 and held it until August 29, 1988.

Which other WWE Superstar wants to face Gunther?

The Ring General vs. The Scottish Warrior during their latest clash

The Ring General was dominant even before debuting on WWE's main roster. He showcased this at NXT UK, where he was the longest reigning NXT UK Champion and defended the title against a plethora of tough competitors including Butch (fka Pete Dunne) and Tyler Bate. While only a few have come close to his strength on the main roster, one of the few competitors to have ever beaten him currently works on the developmental brand.

One of the most notable feuds in NXT UK was between Walter and Ilja Dragunov. While the former is now in Monday Night RAW, the latter is in NXT 2.0 and won the brand's top championship this past weekend at No Mercy. Although they are on separate brands now, Dragunov believes they will meet again. While on the Hall of Fame podcast, the NXT star revealed that it was his destiny to face Gunther due to their in-ring chemistry.

What happened the last time Gunther faced Drew McIntyre?

The last time The Ring General fought Drew was at this year's SummerSlam. This came after the latter returned at the previous Money in the Bank event and attacked the champion. After some hard-hitting, back-and-forth action, The Scottish Warrior faltered in his pursuit to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

It will be interesting to see if Drew could finally dethrone The Ring General once they have their rematch.

