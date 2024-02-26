38-year-old WWE superstar to join Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Bloodline tonight? Exploring WWE Raw outcome

At Elimination Chamber PLE, Cody Rhodes may have found new allies to aid him in concluding his storyline at WrestleMania 40. The WWE Universe witnessed several revelations in his ongoing feud.

The first development is the American Nightmare challenging The Rock to a match, anywhere, anytime. The other significant event is Seth Rollins offering his assistance against the Bloodline to aid Cody Rhodes in concluding his story.

While Rollins as an ally is beneficial, Rhodes may require additional assistance. This could potentially come from Jey Uso. The breakup of The Bloodline was so bitter for Jey that he had to leave SmackDown altogether.

While he left the Bloodline, the former doesn't seem to let him go. Last week on WWE RAW, Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso the Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. This could be the fuel for Jey to once again be a part of the Bloodline story and side with Cody Rhodes.

While the Bloodline boasts Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock. The numbers are heavy on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The addition of Jey Uso may not even the odds, but will make it a bit easier.

When did Cody Rhodes learn about The Rock's return and change in WrestleMania 40 plans?

The SmackDown following the Royal Rumble stands out as one of the most shocking in history, as The American Nightmare was swiftly replaced by The Rock, despite winning the Royal Rumble.

Every storyline in the WWE is pre-planned months in advance to ensure smooth execution. However, according to Dave Meltzer, Cody Rhodes didn't have much of an idea of The Rock returning until the day of the Royal Rumble.

“For those who were wondering about what Rhodes did and didn’t know about how things went down, he was told he was facing Reigns in the fall. He was not told about Rock getting the match as part of his deal on 1/3 so any interview he did about finishing the story prior to the Rumble was with the idea he was definitely in the match, even with the Rock rumors out. He was told the day of the Rumble that Rock was facing Reigns even though he was winning the Rumble. He was also told that they would be going to Reigns against him later so all the post-match stuff building that match wasn’t there to swerve people as much a build a later match. But the fact it was not going to be Reigns vs. Rhodes was keep secret from almost everyone (obviously a few knew) because Rock wanted the angle the next Friday a surprise.”

As of this moment, Cody Rhodes is all set to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40. However, with The Rock turning heel and also becoming a TKO board member, anything can happen.