38-year-old WWE Superstar and NOT Dominik must retire Rey Mysterio after WrestleMania 39

At 48 years old, it's pretty evident that Rey Mysterio does not have much time left as an active in-ring performer. His upcoming match against Dominik Mysterio is not expected to end in his retirement, but he will eventually hang up his wrestling boots, which must happen after a showdown against Santos Escobar.

On paper, having Dominik end his father's career might make a lot of sense, but that's not what the 25-year-old superstar needs to take his career to the next level. The youngster has developed at a phenomenal pace in recent months as he's thrived as a heel in WWE and is currently one of the most hated antagonists on the entire roster.

Rey Mysterio reportedly wanted to call time on his career at WrestleMania 39 before getting 'kind of reinvigorated' in his feud against Dominik. The soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer is enjoying the ongoing rivalry and will do his best to make his match against Dominik memorable.

Irrespective of the outcome at WrestleMania 39, WWE should consider building up towards a matchup against Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio. The leader of Legado del Fantasma has stood by Mysterio's side during the legend's battles against The Judgment Day, resulting in the faction gaining more prominence on TV over the past few weeks.

Fans have praised Legado's inclusion in the storyline, with some even comparing it to the legendary Latino World Order (LWO). While Escobar has looked impressive as a babyface supporter of Rey Mysterio, most fans would argue, especially the NXT faithful, that he's done some of his best work as a villain.

WWE has long tried to establish a credible Hispanic talent who could potentially be a consistent figure in the main event picture. Santos Escobar might be one of the most well-rounded performers in WWE, as he ticks all the boxes required to be a potential world champion.

Despite English not being his preferred language, the 38-year-old star has proven he can cut compelling promos, complimenting his exceptional in-ring skills and on-screen presence.

Backing Escobar would be the right decision from Triple H, and having the superstar in a potentially lengthy program with Rey Mysterio could help him ascend higher up the cards.

WWE turning Santos Escobar heel for a future match against Rey Mysterio is the ideal way forward

During a recent interview with Fox 5 DC, Rey Mysterio admitted that he plans on wrestling until he is 50, which gives the company another year and a half to book a perfect retirement scenario for the legendary luchador.

Mysterio has been in the wrestling business for an incredibly long time and, given his popularity, deserves a fitting send-off at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania Hollywood might not be the platform that hosts his final match, as Mysterio admittedly still has some gas left in the tank and could very well wrestle another edition of the mega show or maybe even more!

If that happens, slowly turning Santos Escobar heel and building him up as the man to potentially retire Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 40 could be a "best for business" decision. The proposed move would benefit Escobar in the long run and give WWE a chance to have Dominik reconcile with his father before the veteran brings down the curtains on a legendary career.

Boasting about sending Rey into retirement would do more good for the Legado del Fantasma member than anyone else in WWE, and that's exactly what the promotion's creative team should be looking towards setting up in the distant future.

