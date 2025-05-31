39-year-old former champion to leave WWE after being excluded from Money in the Bank 2025? Exploring the possibility

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is the next Premium Live Event for the main roster. Triple H and his creative team have been operating tirelessly to draft a perfect lineup for the event. The traditional MITB ladder bouts are amongst them.
The latest episode of SmackDown saw Andrade qualify for the men’s ladder contest, and the Stamford-based promotion announced the final qualifying contest to determine the final participant. The announced superstars for the final Triple Threat qualifiers are CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano.
Though fans are excited for the bout, many are upset as RAW Superstar Karrion Kross didn’t even make it to the qualifiers. Kross has been getting massive momentum lately and was heavily backed by fans to compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank match.
In a shocking twist, Karrion Kross might leave WWE as part of a storyline after he was excluded from Money in the Bank 2025. The Herald of Doomsday could bring in major changes to his character and start targeting top superstars, including some higher-ups in the promotion, and establish himself as a top star.
The former NXT Champion could start by taking out Sami Zayn; the seeds for the potential storyline were dropped last week on Monday Night RAW, as Zayn and Kross confronted each other in a backstage segment.
That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
WWE RAW Superstar wants to see Karrion Kross as the next champion
Karrion Kross was excluded from entering the Money in the Bank bout despite fans heavily backing him to climb up in the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Kross’ wife and RAW star Scarlett Bordeaux expressed that she wants to see the Herald of Doomsday win the most prestigious prize in World Wrestling Entertainment.
"That is 100% my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though. Absolutely! But my focus right now is making sure that Kross gets the title that he deserves," Scarlett Bordeaux said.
It will be interesting to see what plans WWE’s creative team might have for Karrion Kross after he was not included in the Money in the Bank bout.