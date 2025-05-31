39-year-old former champion to leave WWE after being excluded from Money in the Bank 2025? Exploring the possibility

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is the next Premium Live Event for the main roster. Triple H and his creative team have been operating tirelessly to draft a perfect lineup for the event. The traditional MITB ladder bouts are amongst them.

Ad

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Andrade qualify for the men’s ladder contest, and the Stamford-based promotion announced the final qualifying contest to determine the final participant. The announced superstars for the final Triple Threat qualifiers are CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano.

Though fans are excited for the bout, many are upset as RAW Superstar Karrion Kross didn’t even make it to the qualifiers. Kross has been getting massive momentum lately and was heavily backed by fans to compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank match.

Ad

Trending

In a shocking twist, Karrion Kross might leave WWE as part of a storyline after he was excluded from Money in the Bank 2025. The Herald of Doomsday could bring in major changes to his character and start targeting top superstars, including some higher-ups in the promotion, and establish himself as a top star.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former NXT Champion could start by taking out Sami Zayn; the seeds for the potential storyline were dropped last week on Monday Night RAW, as Zayn and Kross confronted each other in a backstage segment.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE RAW Superstar wants to see Karrion Kross as the next champion

Karrion Kross was excluded from entering the Money in the Bank bout despite fans heavily backing him to climb up in the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Kross’ wife and RAW star Scarlett Bordeaux expressed that she wants to see the Herald of Doomsday win the most prestigious prize in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

"That is 100% my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though. Absolutely! But my focus right now is making sure that Kross gets the title that he deserves," Scarlett Bordeaux said.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE’s creative team might have for Karrion Kross after he was not included in the Money in the Bank bout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More