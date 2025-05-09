Top name vows to make Karrion Kross the next WWE Champion

Karrion Kross returned to WWE after the regime change in 2022 and has been slowly gaining momentum on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Scarlett vowed to make The Herald of Doomsday a world champion.

In 2022, Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second run under the new management. However, The Herald of Doomsday hasn't held a title in the company, and it looks like Scarlett wants to make sure that Kross holds the most prestigious title in the promotion's history.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Scarlett was asked about one of her main goals in the company. She said her focus is to make sure that Karrion Kross becomes the next world champion in the promotion. Moreover, she's open to going after the titles in the women's division but would prioritize Kross' championship aspirations for now.

"My focus right now is definitely making sure that Karrion Kross becomes the next WWE Champion. That is 100% my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though. Absolutely! But my focus right now is making sure that Kross gets the title that he deserves," Scarlett said. (From 25:25 to 25:40)

Scarlett and Karrion Kross were supposed to have a match with two major WWE names

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were a terrifying duo on the weekly product, and the new regime wanted to capitalize on their stardom as a pairing in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, The Eater of Worlds passed away in August 2023, and the two never got a chance to reunite on television.

In the same interview, Scarlett was asked about a potential match with Alexa Bliss. She revealed that there were talks of Bliss, Wyatt, Kross, and herself having a mixed tag team match after the duo returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second run.

"Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss versus me and Karrion Kross—that was something that was discussed years ago. So when I hear her name, I know that match was talked about. I feel like it would've happened by now," Scarlett said.

It'll be interesting to see if Scarlett and Kross hold titles in the future.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

