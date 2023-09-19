39-year-old star to turn heel because of Cody Rhodes' actions? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes may have brought Jey Uso to RAW, but that isn’t sitting well with many superstars on the red brand. The American Nightmare’s actions might cause a 39-year-old star to finally snap and turn heel.

The star in question is none other than Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter confronted Cody Rhodes for bringing Uso to RAW. KO asked his friend why he thought bringing Main Event Jey to the red brand was a good idea.

It is worth mentioning that both Rhodes and Sami Zayn are trying to convince the RAW locker room to give Jey Uso a second chance. Their insistence might force Kevin Owens to snap and betray Sami Zayn, turning heel.

Owens also told Jey during a backstage segment that he didn’t trust him if he joined The Judgment Day because of his history with The Bloodline. For those wondering, Finn Balor and his faction have been pushing hard for both Jimmy and Jey to join them.

Damian Priest even asked Jey to make up his mind and give them the answer by the end of the night. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was set to face Drew McIntyre in the show's main event.

Drew McIntyre teased a feud with Cody Rhodes because of Jey Uso

McIntyre crossed paths with Jey Uso on the RAW after Payback. The Scottish Warrior told Matt Riddle in a backstage segment he will have a word with Cody Rhodes if Jey messes around on Monday Night RAW.

It is possible that McIntyre could end up feuding with Rhodes because of the Scottish Warrior’s refusal to accept Main Event Jey on RAW. McIntyre was involved in a bitter feud with The Bloodline, culminating in a loss at Clash at the Castle.

Fans will have to wait to see if Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes end up feuding with each other in the near future.