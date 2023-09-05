Cody Rhodes to feud with his former tag team partner next? Looking at major clue on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes may have brought Jey Uso to WWE RAW, but the locker room doesn’t approve. It seems the American Nightmare will soon be confronting his next opponent following a subtle tease on the red brand this week.

Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre crossed paths on WWE RAW tonight. The Scottish Warrior told Matt Riddle backstage he wasn’t okay with the former Bloodline member being on their show. Drew said he might have a problem with Rhodes if Jey Uso tried to step out of his line.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre go back a long way. The duo had a brief alliance on SmackDown in 2010. They joined forces during a post-match attack on Christian. This was a point in time when Rhodes had adopted the “dashing” gimmick on the blue brand.

Rhodes and McIntyre also won the tag team titles during their brief alliance on SmackDown. The pair won during the Tag Team Turmoil at Night of Champions 2010. They dropped the gold to John Cena and David Otunga at Bragging Rights 2010.

That was pretty much the end of their partnership.

Cody Rhodes could be moving to SmackDown from WWE RAW

The American Nightmare created a viral moment on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback 2023. The 38-year-old star told Waller he pulled some strings to get Jey Uso to WWE RAW.

However, Adam Pearce told Jey Uso this week on RAW they might have to send a superstar from the red brand to the blue brand as a trade-off for the former Bloodline member.

Since Cody Rhodes used his influence to get Jey Uso on RAW, he could be the one to get traded to the blue brand.

It remains to be seen if the Royal Rumble 2023 winner will be the one to move to SmackDown following the events of RAW this week.

