39-year-old superstar could become the next member of Bobby Lashley's faction after turning heel

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have become a dominant force on SmackDown since they joined hands. Lashley has been clear that he wants excellence from the Profits and is turning them into a fearsome duo by doing away with their antics. However, the stable could use another member, and Santos Escobar would be the perfect new addition.

The former NXT Champion is currently part of the LWO led by Rey Mysterio. Along with a returning Carlito, the two defeated Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at Fastlane. While Escobar has shown his in-ring prowess, his flight in the company seems stalled under the tall shadow of Rey Mysterio.

Santos Escobar was set to face Austin Theory for the US Championship a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, an injury led to Mysterio replacing him in the match and winning the championship as well. This is the perfect setup for Escobar wanting to turn on the Master of the 619. The two men faced each other recently, with Mysterio coming out on top, adding more fuel to the fire.

Santos Escobar would fit well with Bobby Lashley and his faction

While Escobar has been a babyface on SmackDown, he is well known to be a dastardly heel. His run in NXT is proof that the Mexican sensation can work well as the bad guy. Turning on Rey Mysterio and attacking him would serve two purposes. Not only will Lashley get revenge for his loss at Fastlane, but it will also propel Santos to the Hall of Famer's level.

Escobar could finally win the US Championship by defeating Rey Mysterio with the help of Lashley and his crew. The return of Carlito could also be a pivotal moment in the break up of LWO as Mysterio will get closer to the newly returned star, which could lead to Escobar growing unhappy and choosing to align with Mysterio's rival Bobby Lashley.

