39-year-old WWE Superstar to help R-Truth beat John Cena on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

R-Truth will lock horns with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in a non-title match on this week's edition of SmackDown. While fans expect The Unseen 17 to win the bout, a shocking twist may lead to Truth securing a massive victory. Days after revealing that he was being let go by the global juggernaut, Ron Killings made a shocking return at the 2025 Money in the Bank PLE.

He attacked Cena in the closing moments of the main event, allowing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to secure a victory against the reigning world champion and Logan Paul. Killings didn't stop there. Last Friday, he attacked The Last Real Champion on two separate occasions and later demanded Nick Aldis sanction a rematch from SNME XXXIX for this week's edition of the blue brand's show.

The bout was later made official by the SmackDown GM. While Cena is a firm favorite to win the bout, Cody Rhodes may interfere and help R-Truth secure a massive victory. This will be the 39-year-old's way of returning the favor to the former United States Champion for the latter's actions at Money in the Bank.

However, this is mere conjecture at this point.

John Cena to lose his Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown?

Even though John Cena is set to compete in a non-title match this Friday, he may still end up losing his Undisputed WWE Title before the show goes off the air.

The Unseen 17 is scheduled to defend the title against CM Punk at Night of Champions later this month. However, in a shocking twist, Seth Rollins may cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the 48-year-old after his match against Killings this Friday, leading to a title change. This will lead to The Second City Saint facing Seth instead in Riyadh.

That said, the chances of it happening are highly unlikely, as Cena vs. Punk is a marquee clash, and any last-minute changes may lead to backlash from fans. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for John Cena this Friday.

