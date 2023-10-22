39-year-old WWE Superstar to return after 5 months to confront Gunther on RAW? Exploring potential swerve

Gunther has been able to brush aside all challengers who have stepped up to challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE's main roster. Bronson Reed was The Ring General's latest victim last week on RAW, but there could be a new opponent in his way this week as Imperium's issues with DIY continue.

Gunther has been sending out the orders to ensure that Johnny Gargano is unable to leave the arena and it could be time for Gargano's teammate to step up to The Ring General.

Expand Tweet

Dexter Lumis hasn't been seen on WWE TV since May but the return of Tommaso Ciampa and his reunion with Gargano could be enough to bring him back out of the shadows.

Lumis is a man of very few words, but he doesn't need to speak to set up a match against Gunther this week on RAW. He just needs to return and confront the IC Champion if he tries to attack Ciampa and Gargano again.

Lumis, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell were all members of a faction called The Way on NXT and could realign with their friends this week.

Will Gunther defend his Championship at WWE Crown Jewel?

Crown Jewel takes place next weekend and since Gunther only recently defended his championship, so it's unlikely that he will be forced to defend it once again in Saudi Arabia.

Recent reports suggest that Gunther is one of the stars booked for WWE live events in America the same weekend that Crown Jewel will be taking place, which means that he could be set to miss the show.

The issues between DIY and Imperium are set to continue heading into Survivor Series, so missing Crown Jewel isn't going to affect their storyline.

Do you think Dexter Lumis is the man to beat Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.