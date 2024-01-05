39-year-old WWE Superstar to win the Money in the Bank match in Toronto? Exploring the possibility

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, recently declared that the 2024 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for the first time. It is possible that a 39-year-old superstar could wind up taking home the contract at the event. The name in question is Sami Zayn.

While there are plenty of names worthy of winning the Money in the Bank contract, it can be contended that the most favorable result would be for Sami Zayn to emerge victorious. He would represent a clear danger to other opponents due to his remarkable strategic skill and several noteworthy qualities, as well as his homeland advantage.

Zayn's potential victory can be attributed to the fact that he has yet to secure a world title. By possessing the Money in the Bank contract, Sami would be presented with the long-awaited chance to claim the ultimate prize.

Despite not having won the world championship, Zayn is well-versed in the experience of carrying championship gold. When he first arrived under the NXT brand, he won the NXT Championship. Similarly, Sami has experienced title success on the main roster, having won the WWE Intercontinental Championship three times. Despite his multiple achievements, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has failed to win the world title.

After years of unflinching devotion and determination, winning the Money in the Bank contract in Toronto and using it to secure a world championship opportunity may potentially catapult him to the top of the mountain in WWE. This astounding accomplishment would be the result of decades of grueling struggle, ultimately allowing him to reach the pinnacle of the global wrestling juggernaut.

It remains to be seen if Sami Zayn will end up securing the Money in the Bank contract. Currently, it is mere speculation. The fans will have to wait and watch.

Damian Priest is the current WWE Money in the Bank contract holder

The Money in the Bank briefcase has been a coveted possession for numerous WWE Superstars throughout the years. Currently, Damian Priest possesses the contract. However, despite his status as one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Archer of Infamy must still capitalize on his chance to secure the world title.

As time passes, Damian Priest persistently fails to seize the opportunity that could potentially mark the pinnacle of his illustrious career. Priest has faced unexpected hurdles in his pursuits.

The fans are becoming increasingly impatient as they begin to question whether Priest's cautious approach is a deliberate strategy or a sign of a wasted chance. The immediate happiness that accompanied his victory in the Money in the Bank match in 2023 has now given way to a seething dissatisfaction.

It remains to be seen if Priest will successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Road to WrestleMania 40, perhaps, will provide the long-awaited answers.

