4 absent WWE stars who may NOT return in the 2025 Royal Rumble Match

WrestleMania is just months away and the 2025 Royal Rumble will be taking place in less than two weeks. These are two of the most highly anticipated wrestling shows each year.

With the Royal Rumble event in particular, fans are always exceptionally excited about the Royal Rumble Match. There are two each year now, with one featuring 30 male superstars and the other featuring 30 female superstars.

The Royal Rumble Match is known for featuring some big returns and this year will likely be no different. In the case of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, some are hoping for Aleister Black, for example, to make his company return.

There are some absent names, however, who likely won't return as part of the big-time match. This article will take a look at four World Wrestling Entertainment stars who may not be returning in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Below are four absent WWE stars who may NOT return in the 2025 Royal Rumble Match.

#4. Brock Lesnar is unlikely to return any time soon

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars in WWE history. His first run with the company saw The Next Big Thing have a meteoric rise. His second run with the company was nothing but box office, as he became one of the biggest draws in the world.

The Beast hasn't competed in a WWE ring since SummerSlam 2023. Almost a year and a half later, there hasn't been a single appearance from the multi-time world champion on the company's programming.

This, of course, is potentially related to possibly being part of the ongoing Vince McMahon lawsuit. Alternatively, The Beast might simply be satisfied with how his career has turned out and is done. Regardless, he probably won't be at the Royal Rumble.

#3. Ilja Dragunov is training, but he's likely not ready for a WWE return

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov is the most intense superstar in all of WWE and in pro wrestling as a whole. His intensity has served him well, however, as Ilja is a former United Kingdom Champion and a former NXT Champion.

The Mad Dragon suffered an injury last year while on the European tour. The torn ACL meant Ilja was likely to be out for six to nine months, but a recent update has indicated he is back in the ring training.

While the news immediately excited fans, it may be wise to hold your horses. An ACL injury is tricky and just because Ilja is testing out his leg in the ring does not mean he's ready to return to TV yet. Instead, it could simply be testing to see how his body holds up while he focuses on recovery.

#2. Tyler Bate might not be a big enough name for a stacked Royal Rumble Match

Expand Tweet

Tyler Bate is a one-of-a-kind pro wrestler. He joined WWE while still in his teenage years and became the first-ever United Kingdom Champion. Since then, Bate has won several other titles and then joined the main roster as part of New Catch Republic.

The Big Strong Boy was also sidelined last year. The talented WWE star suffered a torn pectoral muscle in July and had to undergo surgery. In good news for fans of the talented Englishman, he has seemingly recovered and is due back soon.

While a return is seemingly forthcoming, it is unlikely to be in the Men's Rumble. While Bate is extremely talented, he wasn't yet booked as a big star on television. This year's Royal Rumble Match is stacked and as a result, he might not yet be a big enough name for a return in the big-time match type.

#1. Randy Orton might be kept out for now

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton is one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots. He joined WWE's main roster all the way back in 2002 and has become a 14-time world champion since then. He has done almost everything a wrestler can do in the industry.

While other stars on this list have been away from television due to real-life issues or injuries, The Viper is away for creative reasons. The Legend Killer was the recipient of a brutal Piledriver from Kevin Owens and has been away from WWE to sell the injury ever since.

Many fans hope Randy will return in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match to deliver RKOs to everyone he sees, but that is unlikely. If Orton is returning, it will probably be to target The Prizefighter. As a result, his comeback in the Rumble probably won't happen.

