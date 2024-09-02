Absent WWE Superstar shares an update amid injury hiatus

A popular WWE Superstar recently shared a social media post amid his absence from television due to injury. The name in question is a former NXT UK Champion.

Tyler Bate suffered an unfortunate injury while competing in a Tag Team Match alongside Pete Dunne against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger on the July 2 edition of NXT. It was later revealed that the 27-year-old tore his left pectoral muscle and had to undergo surgery.

Tyler Bate has been absent from WWE television since. Amid his injury hiatus, Bate took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself at a beach, enjoying his time off.

"Lemonade 🍋," he wrote.

Check out Tyler Bate's Instagram post below:

WWE champion wants to face Tyler Bate in a title match

WWE Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker, has offered Tyler Bate a title match once the latter gets cleared to compete inside the squared circle. The two locked horns with each other in a historic contest at NXT Worlds Collide 2022. The then NXT Champion, Breaker, won the bout to unify his title with the NXT UK Championship.

Speaking at the Fanatics Live Auction recently, Breakker opened up about his match with Bate. The 26-year-old pointed out that although the latter was currently out of in-ring action, he would love to face the Englishman once he returns from his injury hiatus.

"I feel like Tyler Bate and I [had a good match]. That was super early on, too. I was still super brand new. He’s a little banged up right now, so I wish he comes back soon. And you know what, whenever you get back, my man, you want to challenge me for the Intercontinental Championship, then I’ll lay it down for you. Because we had a good one," Bron Breakker said.

In Bate's absence, his tag team partner, Pete Dunne, has been feuding with his former stablemate Sheamus on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if he will reunite with Bate when the latter makes his return.

