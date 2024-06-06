4 absent WWE stars who must return at Clash at the Castle

WWE's next premium live event is rapidly approaching. The 2024 Clash at the Castle event will be airing live from Scotland and fans are eagerly anticipating the next international show.

The company has already had several international events this year. Elimination Chamber Perth took place in Australia, Backlash: France took place in Europe, and the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring PLE was held in Saudi Arabia. Each one has been a complete hit with the WWE Universe.

Clash at the Castle: Scotland will likely be another great show. A handful of matches have been confirmed for the show, including Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest, Bayley vs. Piper Niven, and Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, a few other matches seem likely to be announced in the coming days.

Trending

The show could also see some potential returns in addition to the stars announced. This article will take a look at a handful of absent performers who, for whatever reason, aren't being used by Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment who could potentially make their comeback in Scotland.

Below are four absent WWE stars who must return at Clash at the Castle.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura has been inactive

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke Nakamura is a veteran of the pro wrestling industry. He had a lot of success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling prior to joining WWE. Since then, Nakamura has won several titles, capturing gold on both NXT and the main roster.

The King of Strong Style was drafted over to Friday Night SmackDown in the WWE Draft 2024. This could be good for Shinsuke, as he had seemingly gotten lost in the shuffle on RAW despite having a bit of a career resurgence in 2023.

Nakamura could reignite his feud with Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle: Scotland by challenging him to a match. They had a heated rivalry earlier this year and in late 2023, so the two feuding again over a world title would make a lot of sense.

#3. Tegan Nox is too good to sit on the sidelines

Tegan Nox is an underutilized talent who has been part of virtually every brand WWE has had for the last six or seven years. She started off through NXT, NXT UK, and the Mae Young Classic and is currently part of the main roster.

Her time on the main roster has been up and down at best. She was called up to SmackDown in 2021 and quickly moved to RAW. Vince McMahon then released her from WWE. Triple H re-hired Nox in 2022 and she has made some kind of appearance on all three main brands since then, plus regular Main Event features.

While there has been speculation that Nox could move to WWE NXT, she could instead return at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Tegan could help Bayley against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, immediately putting herself into a major spot on SmackDown.

#2. Dijak has been called up to the main roster

Expand Tweet

Dijak is one of the most impressive heavyweights in the industry. Despite his height and power, the big man can fly with the best of them. His run on NXT really proved just how good the WWE star really is.

The incredibly talented big man was called up to Monday Night RAW in the Draft this year. Beyond an appearance on Main Event, however, Dijak is yet to actually be used and many fear as if he isn't re-signing with the company when his deal expires.

Supposing he is sticking around, however, it would be wise for Dijak to debut in a big way. Since his last main roster run was so lackluster, fans need to know they can take him seriously. Perhaps he could debut by attacking Sami Zayn after his match with Chad Gable. That would make for a great first feud.

#1. Omos has been absent from WWE television

Expand Tweet

Omos is one of the scariest wrestlers in all of WWE. Nicknamed The Nigerian Giant, Omos is the tallest superstar in the promotion and at well over 400 pounds, has the weight advantage over almost anyone he may encounter.

The intimidating giant has rarely been seen by WWE fans for quite some time now. Excluding a handful of battle royal appearances, the big man's last broadcasted match was at 2023 in Puerto Rico with Seth Rollins.

Omos could, and should, make his return at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Even if he, introduced by MVP, holds a quick open challenge of some kind, Omos needs to be back in a televised role sooner rather than later. Otherwise, what's the use of having a big man signed if you won't feature him prominently?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback