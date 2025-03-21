4 AEW wrestlers who can join WWE after WrestleMania 41

WWE has been the biggest wrestling promotion in the world for several decades. The company's global footprint is unlike any other pro wrestling promotion, past or present. It is the industry leader.

The second biggest wrestling promotion currently is All Elite Wrestling. The Jacksonville-based company has been around for about six years and has featured some incredible pro wrestlers on its roster.

Interestingly, many former AEW stars have been switching to World Wrestling Entertainment. Names that have either jumped over or are speculated to be potentially doing so include Penta, Fenix, Aleister Black, Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, and Rusev.

In addition to that wide variety of names, some stars in All Elite Wrestling could decide to leave later this year, perhaps after WrestleMania 41. Of course, it ultimately depends on their contractual situation and whether Tony Khan would be willing to let them depart if their deals aren't up, but these names could decide to join or re-join the Sports Entertainment titan.

#4. Buddy Matthews could join Aleister Black in WWE

Buddy Matthews is actually a former WWE star. He competed as Buddy Murphy during his run with the company. In that time, he held the NXT Tag Team Champions on the erstwhile black-and-gold brand and then the Cruiserweight Championship on 205 Live. He also held the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Buddy left WWE and joined All Elite Wrestling. Since then, he has been affiliated with Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart, previously known as The House of Black.

Malakai has since left AEW, and many believe he'll soon be on SmackDown as Aleister Black. Buddy could follow suit, bringing a new version of The House Of Black to Friday Night SmackDown. A feud with The Wyatt Sicks, for example, could be thrilling if Triple H and Co can secure the deals.

#3. Jamie Hayter is criminally misused in All Elite Wrestling

Jamie Hayter is one of the most talented female competitors in All Elite Wrestling. At one point, she was pushed to become one of the company's top female stars, and many WWE fans recognized her for her talent.

Unfortunately, Jamie suffered an injury and has been criminally underutilized and misused since returning. Her big return was on a pre-show, and she spent more time on Collision or, before it ended, Rampage than on the flagship show Dynamite.

Jamie Hayter needs a change, and moving to WWE could be the best thing for her career. She could make a huge splash on NXT, but Jamie is also good enough to immediately debut on RAW or SmackDown. Wherever she'd go, Jamie would be a hit.

#2. Mariah May could move on after losing to Toni Storm

Mariah May is arguably the biggest success story in All Elite Wrestling, at least as far as homegrown female stars go. She didn't come from WWE or another major American wrestling company but became a star in AEW.

Recently, May lost her prized AEW Women's Championship to Toni Storm. The two then had a brutal and violent feud ender. Since then, Mariah hasn't been seen on AEW television. That could be a sign she's potentially moving on.

If May is wrapping up in All Elite Wrestling, she could go to WWE. With her impressive character work, storytelling, and microphone skills, it could be argued that May is a better fit in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut anyway.

#1. Daniel Bryan could return for one last run

Bryan Danielson is another former WWE star. While Buddy Matthews certainly had some success in the company, Daniel Bryan was one of the biggest names the promotion had. He held multiple world titles and main evented WrestleMania on more than one occasion.

Unfortunately, Bryan has mostly concluded his career. He noted that he is done competing full-time. Still, it is assumed that he'll return to the ring for select matches on an infrequent basis.

While many believe those bouts will happen in All Elite Wrestling, he could instead return to WWE. Daniel Bryan having dream matches with Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker, and even old foes like Cody Rhodes would be incredible for fans to experience. He could have a CM Punk or even Roman Reigns-like schedule, which means Bryan could be semi-retired from full-time competition and still compete.

