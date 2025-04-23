4 Alliances CM Punk can form to counter Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's faction

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman destroyed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41 before Bron Breakker joined the heels to do the same on Monday night RAW.

Heyman betrayed Punk at ‘Mania, as Roman Reigns’ former Wiseman joined Seth Rollins. The new heel alliance could take over RAW and destroy many top names in the coming months.

CM Punk could look for some stars to join him in his fight against The Visionary and his new faction. He will also be looking to get some revenge on Paul Heyman. Check out the four alliances The Best in the World could form to counter Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman’s new faction.

#4. Sheamus is waiting on the sidelines

Sheamus missed WWE WrestleMania 41 as he was not part of any rivalries ahead of the event. He was in a rivalry with Bron Breakker earlier, and WWE used him on house shows before WrestleMania to build Breakker.

The Celtic Warrior could return to join CM Punk to get back in a top feud. He is a former world champion who could do well against the threat that Bron Breakker possesses.

Meanwhile, Punk could focus on undoing Seth Rollins and getting back at Paul Heyman. Sheamus could be a great addition to RAW’s top feud.

#3. The War Raiders recently lost their tag team titles

New Day defeated The War Raiders to win the World Tag Team Championship. The two sides could continue their rivalry, but Triple H could soon move Ivar and Erik to a bigger feud.

CM Punk could turn to RAW’s heavyweight tag team to help him against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. It would be great to see Breakker single-handedly undo the two heavyweights and emerge on top a few times.

WWE fans could see Paul Heyman and The Visionary add another male member to the faction. It would make more sense to have RAW’s top tag team by Punk’s side if he has to take on three superstars and Heyman.

#2. Bronson Reed could return to a major storyline

Bronson Reed suffered an unfortunate injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He was working his way to the top for the first time in his career and had an ongoing rivalry with Seth Rollins.

Reed appeared on the team opposite CM Punk at the PLE. He could return as a babyface and discuss his differences with Rollins to convince The Best in the World to align with him.

The move would see the heavyweight take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker alongside CM Punk. For added effect, he could even deliver a Tsunami to Paul Heyman.

#1. CM Punk and Roman Reigns could get on the same page against Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman

The big match at WrestleMania 41 saw Paul Heyman betray CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align with The Visionary for the first time.

Punk and Reigns worked together at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, but haven’t been on the same page ever since. Things could change as both men have a common enemy who has embarrassed them more than once already.

WWE fans could see The Best in the World talk some sense into Reigns and get him to join forces. It would be best to take RAW’s top feud forward and give fans some more memorable moments.

