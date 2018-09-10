4 Amazing Things That Could Happen On RAW This Week (September 10, 2018)
This weeks edition of WWE Monday Night RAW will take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. This will be the go-home show for Hell in a Cell. WWE has already announced many matches for the PPV. Some feuds, in particular, have a very intriguing story and fans are really excited to see the final showdown before the PPV on Sunday. WWE has already announced a few things for the show.
In this article, we will take a look at the four amazing things that will happen this week on RAW-
#4 Ronda Rousey & Natalya VS Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox
Last week on RAW, Alexa Bliss defeated Natalya by using Ronda Rousey's "Armbar" finisher. WWE has already announced that we will see a tag team match on Raw this week in which RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey & Natalya will face the team of Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox. Considering the build we have seen for the Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell so far, it'll be better to not have high expectations this week. This tag team match on could lead to some sort of brawl between Ronda & Alexa.
It's very likely that Ronda will retain this Sunday. So fans are not too excited about their match as they know Rousey is going to squash "The Goddess" yet again.