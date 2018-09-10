4 Amazing Things That Could Happen On RAW This Week (September 10, 2018)

Last RAW before Hell in a Cell

This weeks edition of WWE Monday Night RAW will take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. This will be the go-home show for Hell in a Cell. WWE has already announced many matches for the PPV. Some feuds, in particular, have a very intriguing story and fans are really excited to see the final showdown before the PPV on Sunday. WWE has already announced a few things for the show.

In this article, we will take a look at the four amazing things that will happen this week on RAW-

#4 Ronda Rousey & Natalya VS Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox

Last week on RAW, Alexa Bliss defeated Natalya by using Ronda Rousey's "Armbar" finisher. WWE has already announced that we will see a tag team match on Raw this week in which RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey & Natalya will face the team of Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox. Considering the build we have seen for the Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell so far, it'll be better to not have high expectations this week. This tag team match on could lead to some sort of brawl between Ronda & Alexa.

It's very likely that Ronda will retain this Sunday. So fans are not too excited about their match as they know Rousey is going to squash "The Goddess" yet again.

