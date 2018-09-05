WWE News: Gruesome photos of Seth Rollins' injury revealed

Seth Rollins sustained a gruesome injury last night

What’s the story?

Well, last night's Raw was undoubtedly huge for many reasons, several of which involved the three members of The Shield, but it wasn't all good news.

Things were looking good for the Hounds of Justice when they returned to Raw in a stolen police van to save Finn Balor, but the tides turned when the trio were ambushed -- and things went from bad to worse for Seth Rollins in particular, when he went through the window of said van and legitimately hurt himself to end the show.

In case you didn’t know…

Last night's WWE Raw kicked off with The Shield being arrested after they came to the ring to confront the newly formed alliance of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, with the reasoning for the arrest being that the Hounds of Justice incited a riot, which saw the entire Raw roster trying to separate the six men.

The trio of Rollins, Ambrose and Reigns, though, would not let being charged with a litany of crimes stop them from returning to the red brand later in the night with a stolen police van as their vehicle to save Finn Balor from the wrath of Ziggler, Strowman and McIntyre -- but their heroics would be halted very quickly, as you can see below.

The heart of the matter

Well, there was no mistaking Rollins' injury last night when blood was gushing from his arm after being tossed into the stationary police van, but now some grim photos of the injury have been revealed.

Seth Rollins’ injury from last night looks pretty gruesome. pic.twitter.com/4TQfz6k2M5 — 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖉𝖞 (@consciousgary) September 4, 2018

While it doesn't look fantastic now that it's "healing" so to speak, it looks much better than when it was an open wound. (*Photo Courtesy--Wrestlinginc)

What’s next?

Well, Seth Rollins has been through his fair share of gruesome injuries, so we’re sure he won't be sidelined for too long -- but a nasty cut could probably shelf a Superstar for a long time.

We, at Sportskeeda, wish Rollins a speedy recovery and hope the injury doesn't have more serious implications than some gnarly scars on Rollins' arm.