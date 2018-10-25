4 Bad Things that may happen in WWE following Roman Reigns' emotional exit

Will Brock Lesnar return following Roman Reigns' emotional exit?

This week on Monday Night Raw Roman Reigns kicked off the show. Though it's usual for him to do so, this time it was different as he came out not as the Universal Champion Roman Reigns but as Joe Anoaʻi.

He grabbed the mic and thanked everyone for reacting towards him and being with him before revealing that he is suffering from Leukaemia again, after battling from it eleven years ago. His announcement has left every fan into tears no matter they cheered him or booed him.

Now that Reigns is on hiatus from the wrestling, it's time for WWE to make some changes. A couple of bad things will now happen in the company as Reigns emotional exit has left a big void to fill.

So, today in the feature we are going to take a look at those bad things that may now happen in WWE following Reigns' emotional exit. Let's start without further ado.

#4 The Fall in the ratings of Monday Night Raw

Since the former Universal Champion Roman Reigns has made the announcement of him suffering from Leukaemia, the wrestling world has been set on a buzz. No matter if any fan has booed him or cheered for him, everyone is sending their prayers to Roman and his family.

After Roman defeated Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, he was defending the title night-in night-out. When Reigns was featured on Monday Night Raw as a top star, the ratings of the show were higher than before.

Also, he was already scheduled to defend his title at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event, but sadly, due to Roman's revelation, the match and his wrestling career are now on hiatus. His break from WWE will now possibly result in the decrease of Raw's rating, as the brand doesn't have that much of star power compared to Roman has.

Though the red brand has huge names such as Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, but Reigns absence from the company may result in nothing but a gradual decrease of their show ratings.

