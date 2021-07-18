The 4 best and 3 worst nicknames in WWE right now 

WWE Superstars are handed nicknames by the WWE Universe or by the commentary team at some point in their careers. Seth Rollins became The King Slayer after defeating Triple H at WrestleMania, before later becoming The Beast Slayer when Brock Lesnar suffered the same fate.

Whilst some wrestlers' nicknames follow on from achievements in their careers, there are others that link to their personality and give the WWE Universe a hint of what's to come.

The following list looks at some of the best nicknames in WWE at present as well as a few that don't make sense when linked to the superstar in question.

#7. Best nickname - Bianca Belair - The EST of WWE

Bianca Belair has only been on WWE's main roster for just over a year but she is already the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble and main evented WrestleMania in April, which definitely allowed her to live up to her EST of WWE moniker.

Ahead of her WWE promotion, Belair was seen as the EST of NXT, but it appears that the main roster has been a much better fit.

The champion revealed in her chronicle that her nickname came from her first-ever promo in WWE:

"I'm going to get right to the point, here in NXT I'm bringing 'est.' I'm the prettiEST woman on this roster, I'm the strongEST woman in this ring, and I'm on a whole other level. That was my first promo. This is definitely the moment where I thought that I made it. I called my mom and I'm like, I got my very first promo three months in, like, I'm here. This where EST came from because it started as 'est.' It was just, I'm the est, I'm the est. I'm the prettiest and the strongest and the baddest and the roughest, oh, est, EST, NXT, it all rhymes. The EST of NXT, EST of WWE, so this is where the EST came from."

As far as female nicknames in WWE go, Bianca Belair definitely has the best one.

#6. Worst nickname: The Golden Goddess/God's Greatest Gift - Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has recently made headlines because she was moved down to NXT in the middle of a storyline with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina.

Throughout her career, Rose's character has been about her looks. Corey Grave proclaimed that she was God's Greatest Gift as part of one of her debut appearances on SmackDown. Rose was also known as The Golden Goddess for a short time, something that even Alexa Bliss felt the need to rip apart on Twitter.

Rose's storyline with Otis surrounded the fact that there was a belief that she was too good-looking for him, which could be why it abruptly ended. Nicknames shouldn't be centered around superstars' looks, especially since The Women's Revolution literally began in order to stop this from happening in the future.

Edited by Jack Cunningham