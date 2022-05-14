4 greatest women's Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history

WWE Hell in a Cell is the next Premium Live Event set to air on WWE Network and Peacock. While the card is still taking shape, many in the WWE Universe are looking back at prior events to reminisce and relive fond memories.

For those who have been fans since 1997, it may be shocking to discover there have now been fifty matches contested inside the Cell. These include some of the best and worst matches in the history of the company, and some of the absolute craziest moments. Of the aforementioned fifty matches, four featured female WWE Superstars.

The stars in these matches include Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair with the first women's HIAC match taking place in 2016 - and the other three taking place from 2019 to 2021.

While each of these matches featured top stars in the division and all had memorable moments in their own right, one ranks above them all. Below is the ranking of every women's WWE Hell in a Cell match thus far.

#4. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks from WWE Hell in a Cell 2016

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell

The very first HIAC match to feature female WWE Superstars took place on October 30, 2016. At the event, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks did battle for the RAW Women's Championship in the main event of the evening.

Before this match could even begin, Charlotte Flair viciously attacked Sasha. This led to The Boss and The Queen battling outside of the ring, climbing part of the cell, and even a powerbomb onto the announcer's table. This was all before the bell rang!

The rest of the match saw Banks fighting from underneath, but ultimately succumbing to the Natural Selection after being tossed violently on a table - allowing the Queen to regain the RAW Women's Championship.

This one was thrilling for the WWE Universe and holds a very special place in history. Not only being the first Hell in a Cell to feature female WWE Superstars, but also being the first main roster pay-per-view special to have an all-women main event. As good as this match was, several future bouts were able to eclipse it in terms of quality.

#3. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair from WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

On June 20, 2021, live from Tampa, Florida, Bianca Belair took on Bayley inside the dangerous structure for the Smackdown Women's Championship. This was the last Premium Live Event to take place in the ThunderDome, with no live fans in the arena, but the duo made sure to put on a memorable performance for the viewers at home.

The fight was chaotic almost from the start. The superstars dished out punishment using the cage itself, but also weapons including kendo sticks, the steel steps, and a ladder. The ladder would come into play for the finish, where The EST hit the former Hugger with a K.O.D. right onto it to successfully retain the gold. Bayley would leave due to injury soon after this match.

Bianca Belair battling Sasha Banks at WrestleMania was a starmaking performance, but it was arguably her feud with Bayley that solidified her as a top-level WWE Superstar. This match in particular helped show another side of Bianca Belair. She stood toe-to-toe with Bayley in a physical and even violent fight but ultimately stood tall.

#2. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Bayley and Sasha Banks at WWE Hell in a Cell

When Bayley betrayed her best friend and tag team partner, the WWE Universe was shocked. It was assumed that if someone was going to turn on their best friend or tag team partner, in this case both, it would be Sasha Banks. Yet instead it was Bayley, leading to an extremely personal HIAC match in 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Once again, the female superstars used the cage itself along with plunder to make for a really unique match. In particular, the pair utilized chairs that had been a focal point of the feud. The Boss had lost every Hell in a Cell match she had been in leading up to this, and the defending Smackdown Women's Champion expected the same result. Instead, Sasha was able to dethrone Bayley, causing her former best friend to submit while using a chair for both added insult and injury.

The real-life best friends put on a tremendous bout, filled with innovative action, great selling, and sensible storytelling. The only demerit this match faces is that it happened during an era without fans in the building. Had this contest been able to take place in front of a live, paying audience, it very well could have ended up first on this list.

#1. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks from WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

The best women's match to take place in a hellish cage featured Becky Lynch taking on Sasha Banks. The fight took place on October 6, 2019 in Sacramento, California and it may be the most inventive out of all fifty in the twenty-five-year history of the stipulation.

Becky and Sasha may very well be the two greatest female superstars in history, and a bout like this shows why. Innovative action, defined characters, larger-than-life personality, crisp action - it has everything you could want in a match like this.

The Man went into the bout as RAW Women's Champion and battled valiantly. Innovative Meteoras, Bexploder Suplexes, and Dis-Arm-Hers were all featured, but above all, the women focused on telling their story. In the end, Becky would win by submission with the Dis-Arm-Her.

While there have only been four HIAC bouts to feature women, each one has been standout and special in its own way. And with such a stacked roster of talented women today, more quality matches like these are expected to take place in the coming years.

