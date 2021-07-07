5 best moments to take place in the ThunderDome

WWE made massive improvements to its weekly television and pay-per-views during the pandemic when it moved things over to the ThunderDome. The bio-secure bubble created by WWE in partnership with The Famous Group has made for a unique viewing experience for all fans. With fans from all over the world video conferencing in to watch WWE, it has truly been unlike anything seen in wrestling.

The company has been inside the ThunderDome since August 2020 with Summerslam being the first pay-per-view to take place there. Over the course of the past 11 months, there have been plenty of great matches and moments to take place in the state-of-the-art arena.

WWE will be returning to live touring with fans in attendance, bringing a close to the pandemic era in just over a week. With things returning to normal, it makes for a perfect time to look back on the year that was. In this article, let's take a look at the five best moments to take place inside the ThunderDome.

Honorable mentions:

Sasha Banks beats Bayley to win the SmackDown Women's Champion inside Hell In A Cell (WWE Hell In A Cell 2020)

Drew McIntyre defeats Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship (November 17th WWE Raw)

The Miz cashes in Money In The Bank on Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship (WWE Elimination Chamber 2021)

#5. Edge returns and wins the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble (WWE Royal Rumble 2021 - ThunderDome)

Less than a week before the 2021 Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe was shocked to hear that Edge would be returning to enter himself in the 30-Man Battle Royal. Entering the match at the #1 spot, Edge made his first appearance inside the ThunderDome looking to get back to the main event of WrestleMania.

The Rated R Superstar encountered his rival, Randy Orton, to kick off the match with the two men resuming hostilities and fighting all over the ThunderDome. Edge took out Orton and continued on in the match, meeting the likes of Daniel Bryan and Riddle. He would eventually eliminate both Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins to apparently win the match.

However, Edge forgot that he never officially eliminated "The Legend Killer". Orton came from behind and hit an RKO out of nowhere, but Edge reversed Orton when he tried to eliminate him by throwing him over the top rope. The Ultimate Opportunist returned after almost a year away with injury to win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match inside the ThunderDome.

