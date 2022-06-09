4 Best John Cena movies that WWE fans need to see

John Cena's transition from the WWE ring to the Hollywood set has been incredible to witness. He is well on his way to becoming a household name on the silver screen like his friend The Rock. He has demonstrated his acting range and knack for cameras in the limited number of movies he has starred in.

Cena is synonymous with playing a standup guy on WWE television, having made himself at home in that role for many years. After making the switch to Hollywood, fans expected him to take up similar roles, but he has surprised us with his choices. From playing an alpha antagonist in F9 to a drug dealer in Sisters, the man has shown us his acting abilities in spades.

However, as is the case with every actor, The Champ's acting resume is not spotless. There have been a couple of duds as well, but like most reasonable people of cinema, his hits outnumber his misses. Some of his roles stand out from the rest, and those are the ones we will be focusing on today.

On that note, here are four of the best John Cena movies that all WWE fans must watch.

#4. On our list of John Cena's best movies: Bumblebee

Way better than The Marine, that's for sure.

John Cena has predominantly taken up comedic roles, but that's not to say he can't do well with others. Case in point - Bumblebee, which marked his entry into the much-loved Transformers franchise.

Cena played the role of a military person, and he did well. His addition gave the franchise a much-needed boost. What set this role apart from The Cenation Leader's typical military ones was the increased development his character got. As a result, he was one of the shining lights of the movie and will possibly be a key player in future Transformers films.

#3. The Suicide Squad

While the first Suicide Squad film was just a laugh and nothing more, the one that came out in 2021 was a much more complete experience. Part of that was due to a much better story and set of characters, one of them being John Cena's casting as Peacemaker.

Cena excelled as the goofy Peacemaker and even managed to land a spinoff show starring the character. His character turned heel in the film's final stages, and he showcased the slow transition into darkness exceptionally well.

2021's Suicide Squad is a fantastic film with little to complain about. One of the highlights is The Franchise Player himself, and you must definitely watch the movie for his fantastic performance.

#2. Trainwreck

Trainwreck is, without a doubt, one of the best films John Cena has signed up for. It is also the best exhibition of his comedic timing, with his laugh-out-loud dialogues and charisma easily turning out to be the movie's highlight.

The Amy Schumer starrer is just a hilarious experience from start to finish, and Cena delivered an exceptional comic performance as one of her love interests. He has some hilarious lines in the film, and how he delivered all of them without cracking a smile is something we will never understand. This was the movie that established The Cenation Leader as a great comedy actor.

#1. Blockers

If anyone says Cena is not a good actor, show them this movie

As amazing as Trainwreck was for fans of John Cena, Blockers is where he has delivered the best acting performance of his career. This coming of age comedy is a fantastic film that is made even better by the WWE Superstar proving his worth with his exceptional acting.

The story follows some young women who are making the jump to adulthood. It is a simple narrative with plenty of wholesomeness and heart on offer. Cena plays the role of a loving and perhaps overprotective father and is undoubtedly the most emotional character in the film.

The Champ's performance was hailed as an extremely relatable effort by most parents who watched the film. It was a great movie that you can rewatch many times, especially if you want to see Cena steal the show.

