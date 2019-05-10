4 Best options to win either of the Money in the Bank ladder matches

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST

Will the winners of this year's briefcases be successful in their cash-ins?

Picking the right people to win the Money in the Bank ladder matches can either help or hinder the WWE. If they choose a new and exciting star who hasn't been a major champion yet, it gives some fans a sense of excitement. The anticipation for the eventual cash-in would be huge. The field is filled with several superstars in each match that have not had major title runs.

In the ladies' match, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon and Dana Brooke have yet to taste main-roster gold. For the men, Andrade, Ali, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet have not been WWE or Universal Champion. Except for possibly Brooke and Corbin, any one of those superstars would be intriguing options to walk away with their respective briefcases.

If they have a person who has had several title reigns already to win the briefcase, like Randy Orton or Alexa Bliss, it hinders the product and the WWE's own ability to propel new wrestlers to stardom. While Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman have both never had main title reigns, they were newer superstars to push over the last two years.

Unfortunately for one reason or another, both men failed in their respective cash-ins. The WWE needs to get both winners right this year in order to set themselves up for what could be an exciting second half of the year.

2019 has started off where 2018 ended - with ratings dropping to levels that don't reflect well on WWE. If they want to turn things around, these four following superstars would be the best choices to win either of the ladder matches at MITB.

Bayley

Is the Hugger slated to make a bigger impact on SmackDown rather than losing to Lynch and Flair?

Bayley's move to SmackDown is still only a month old, but it was something that needed to be done. She had been on Raw since the brand split and had faced everyone on the show at one point or another. Although she had fallen out of the title picture, she was still a reliable piece of the division and the fans were still behind her.

Once her move was made official on SmackDown, it was both exciting and confusing due to the current situation involving her best friend, Sasha Banks. Was Bayley 'on her own' now and not a tag team superstar any more? Would she get some chances that might have eluded her on Raw over the last year or so?

Bayley immediately stepped up to the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, and instantly regained some credibility as a player in the division. Ember Moon also stepped up to Lynch and announced herself as a member of the blue brand.

A reboot for 'the Hugger' has been long overdue as she had become somewhat of a punching bag for most of the heels on Raw. She's still one of the most talented ladies in the division and it's been a while since she was champion on Raw.

Winning the Money in the Bank ladder match would not only revitalize her character but also her career. If she wins and cashes in, would it be the impetus for a potential heel turn? Would she still be booked as the fun-loving babyface if she successfully cashed-in?

There are many possible storylines that would come out of a Bayley win and cash-in, and she's more than deserving of winning the briefcase. Unlike Carmella when she won, Bayley is currently a credible option as champion and it would be something that is long overdue.

