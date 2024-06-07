4 Betrayals that are on the horizon in WWE

WWE is preparing for the second half of 2024 and already has its sights set on the next Premium Live Event. Clash at the Castle will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, next Saturday, June 15.

As weeks pass, we see the current storylines evolve, while new ones will be created once some of the company's top stars return from injuries or hiatus.

With that in mind, let's look at four imminent betrayals in WWE soon and create new angles.

#4. Grayson Waller could betray Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown

Trending

They have been the WWE Tag Team Champions for a while now, but there has been some tension between the two lately, with Waller even trash-talking Theory.

A betrayal here will lead to the duo dropping the WWE Tag Team Championship and starting their feud.

That way, Austin Theory will become a babyface and return to singles competition after a while.

#3. Dominik Mysterio is moving away from Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been out with a shoulder injury but is expected to return soon. For her part, Liv Morgan, who injured Ripley, continues her revenge tour and wants to take everything away from The Eradicator.

As a result, we have seen Morgan approaching Dominik Mysterio and trying to lure him away from Mami and The Judgment Day. We expect this to happen, as it would help extend the storyline and take it to the next level once Rhea Ripley is back in the ring.

We should expect the feud between the two top female stars to extend for a few WWE Premium Live Events, and Dirty Dom should be a key part of it.

#2. Finn Balor is not seeing eye to eye with Damian Priest

This is another storyline that involves The Judgment Day. The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, is dealing with internal issues in the faction, and one of them is Finn Balor.

Aside from becoming tag team champions with Priest, he has yet to make a statement. Amid the Liv Morgan/Dominik Mysterio storyline, we expect Balor to turn on Priest soon. That way, Balor will find a new direction and eventually return to the title picture.

If this is the case, it could take place as early as the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event or later at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

#1. Paul Heyman has been warning Solo Sikoa

It would be a major surprise if this doesn't happen once Roman Reigns is back, which could be as early as the final SmackDown before SummerSlam (August 2).

Paul Heyman should betray Sikoa once Reigns returns and becomes part of The Bloodline's civil war. Solo, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa will take on the Tribal Chief and The Usos for the faction's bragging rights.

Paul Heyman has already expressed his displeasure with Solo Sikoa's option, so it would make sense to turn on him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback