4 betrayals that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel

The WrestleMania-esque Saudi event of Crown Jewel is at hand and it is expected to be another banger of a premium live event. This year’s installment of the PLE will feature eight matches (including one pre-show match as of the time of writing), most of which are title matches.

The build-up leading to these bouts has been featured on both RAW and SmackDown and fans have noticed hints that could signal some of the WWE Superstars included in this year’s event could be turning on their buddies. Scenarios like this have been featured in the past as it never fails to shock fans and boost the levels of entertainment.

With that in mind, below are some of the possible betrayals that might happen at this year’s Crown Jewel.

#1. Solo Sikoa betraying Roman Reigns

This one’s a bit of a long shot, but it could happen. Solo Sikoa betraying his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns could be a possibility and he might be doing it at Crown Jewel.

His silent demeanor makes it difficult to read what’s going on inside his mind. However, there were already subtle hints that he could be on track to stab The Bloodline’s Head of the Table in the back, and that he is just waiting for that perfect moment to do so.

After last week’s SmackDown went off the air, the 16-time World Champion John Cena burnt Sikoa to a crisp during a promo. Cena stated, “We all know the only reason you got a job is because of your cousin. We all see you walking around thinking you’re some big badass enforcer, but you’re nothing but a bargain basement Taz rip-off.”

Will this finally trigger The Enforcer that would lead to him betraying Reigns? Let’s find out this Saturday.

#2. Paul Heyman betraying Roman Reigns

The Bloodline’s Wiseman could also be discreetly working to eventually turn on Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman’s backstage dealings with other superstars may seem pretty much telling of what he might do.

Fans might recall a few months back when The Bloodline had a Sami Zayn problem, they tapped the services of The Judgment Day to help take care of stuff. There was a backstage segment where The Wiseman was seen having a bit of a conversation with Damian Priest and Finn Bálor.

Many speculated that the former could be the next Heyman Guy after The Wiseman is done with his current client. It’s too hard to tell at this point, though it will probably be evident by the time The Archer of Infamy wins the belt of his choosing when he cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

#3. Jimmy Uso betraying Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso may not be part of any match at this year’s Crown Jewel, but anything could happen during the Saudi PLE. This includes Jimmy turning on Roman Reigns.The other half of The Usos made it clear why he betrayed Jey during his Tribal Combat against Reigns during this year’s SummerSlam. Jimmy explained that he just doesn’t want his brother to be like Reigns who according to him is corrupt.

Jimmy realigning with The Bloodline could be just a ploy for him to be aware of Reigns’ every move and strike when the time is right. Will this year’s Crown Jewel be the ideal avenue for him to carry out whatever plans he has?

#4. Damian Priest betraying The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel

The descension among members of the Judgment Day is becoming more evident by the day. Case in point the numerous disagreements between Damian Priest and Finn Bálor.

Another instance was during this year’s Fastlane where both Bálor and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley barred Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. It even went as far as the latter demanding Priest to hand over his briefcase.

It may well seem that Ripley has subtly taken control of the villainous wrestling collective.

Further, during the October 30 episode of RAW, a furious Cody Rhodes called out Priest in a promo where he addressed the above-mentioned. The American Nightmare highlighted how Priest is not spearheading their group and even went on to describe him as a “walk-behinder.”

It was evident that Priest was deeply affected by what Rhodes said to him as this made their match at Crown Jewel even more interesting.

Which betrayal do you think is most likely to happen at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below!

