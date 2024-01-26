4 betrayals that could rock WWE at Royal Rumble 2024 - comedic duo finally split, family implodes

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is less than two days away. Streaming live on Peacock, the jam-packed premium live event has become an annual tradition and is expected to host several surprises this time around as well.

While most fans may anticipate a few surprise entrants in the two Rumble match-ups, numerous betrayals and implosions could also transpire come Saturday at the Royal Rumble 2024.

The Rumble is notorious for betrayals. The most recent and memorable one was The Bloodline's implosion last year when Sami Zayn blasted a chair through Roman Reigns' back to instigate major rifts in "The Island of Relevancy."

Fans could expect similar twists in Tropicana Field. Let us look at four betrayals that could rock WWE at the Royal Rumble 2024:

#4. Solo Sikoa Samoan Spikes The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble 2024

2023 was a tough, treacherous year for The Bloodline. In addition to Sami Zayn's betrayal in the Alamodome, The Usos parted ways with Roman Reigns one by one.

Jimmy Uso would return to The Bloodline in the fall, but Jey found solace and a new home on Monday Night RAW. Although his brothers have had flexible loyalties and allegiances, Solo Sikoa has stood firmly by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's side.

However, The Enforcer may need to reconsider his loyalties. Sikoa has taken quite a few beatings from LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles at the behest of the Head of the Table. Moreover, Solo is on an embarrassing losing streak, failing to amass any credible wins since defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel in 2023.

Thus, The Street Champ has sufficient grounds for betraying The Tribal Chief. The betrayal would be a massive swerve on the Road to WrestleMania 40 because it would leave Reigns deprived of his most valuable ally and put Sikoa in contention for the world titles.

Royal Rumble 2024 would be a fitting setting to pull off such a surprise since it will bring more eyes. The betrayal could be used as a vehicle to take the championship off Reigns or may occur during a post-match segment.

#3. Damian Priest unleashes on R-Truth

The highlight of RAW in the last two months is undoubtedly the R-Truth-Judgment Day saga. From invading their secret club backstage to cheering them at ringside to selling tons of merchandise on their behalf, R-Truth has relentlessly pursued RAW's top faction.

One particular dynamic in this angle is the rocky relationship between Truth and Senor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest. Priest assured Rhea Ripley and his teammates that he would take care of the comedic veteran, but he has shown a softer side towards R-Truth as well.

It was The Punisher who supported the idea of the "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" Match that ultimately led to Truth defeating JD McDonagh. However, Priest has grown increasingly frustrated with the former 24/7 Champion.

This past week on RAW, Truth inadvertently cost Priest a massive victory over Drew McIntyre. Fans should expect this angle to progress at the Royal Rumble 2024 when The Judgment Day finally puts this comedic dilemma to rest.

Since Priest is at the forefront of the storyline, it seems logical for Senor Money in the Bank to land the first blow.

#2. Pete Dunne (fka Butch) betrays the returning Sheamus

Butch, a member of The Brawling Brutes led by Sheamus, recently underwent a monumental character shift by reverting to his old persona. Now, Pete Dunne has realigned with his former rival, Tyler Bate, and the British duo intends to take over the SmackDown tag team division.

However, Dunne may have to answer to Sheamus for his recent character makeover. The Celtic Warrior has been out of action with an injury since August 2023, but he may be nearing a return, which could occur as soon as the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Assuming the former WWE Champion is fit to return, a showdown with his former protege in Butch, now known as Pete Dunne, could make for a memorable angle, that could grow into a storyline in the subsequent weeks. Dunne's personality conflict would naturally be fundamental to the progression of the story.

Nevertheless, the scenario depends upon the timeline and execution for Sheamus' return. Royal Rumble 2024 is an obvious location to set in motion the above-proposed, but WWE may choose otherwise.

#1. Randy Orton RKOs Cody Rhodes and eliminates him from the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

WWE has intricately handled the Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton relationship. The American Nightmare brought back The Apex Predator as the final member of his team during the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023.

Before he fell with an injury, a proud Orton had hugged his former Legacy brethren on-screen. However, one cannot help but feel that the two stars are bound to feud in the foreseeable future, perhaps as soon as WrestleMania 40.

A report from Sports Illustrated hinted that Rhodes may not win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match or finish his story at WrestleMania 40 this year. While a showdown with CM Punk at The Show of Shows seems like a decent alternative, The American Nightmare vs. The Viper certainly seems like a dream encounter at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A great way to set that storyline in motion would be for Orton to enter the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and eliminate Cody Rhodes from the bout. This could be accomplished in two ways. The Viper could enter as a legal competitor and toss out the last year's Rumble winner or he could illegally slither his way in to ruin his former protege's dream.

This is highly unlikely, considering that Orton will be competing in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. However, The Viper could always pull double-duty.

