4 better final WWE matches for R-Truth

WWE fans are devastated over recent news. It was announced that three veterans of the ring will soon no longer be part of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, as Carlito, R-Truth, and Valhalla will not be re-signed.

Ad

While this is disappointing in different ways for each performer, R-Truth's dismissal is by far the most shocking. Not only is he a beloved figure backstage and by the fans, but he had just played a major role on television in a feud with John Cena.

This move to release R-Truth was certainly upsetting, but it is made worse by the fact that his last match was highly disappointing. His final match in World Wrestling Entertainment was seemingly his one-on-one bout with JC Mateo on SmackDown, where Truth lost in about two minutes.

Ad

Trending

R-Truth being released at 53 years old isn't completely surprising in retrospect, but the fact that his last match was essentially a television squash is disappointing. Truth deserved a better goodbye. This article will look at four better final matches for Truth than his bout with JC.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Below are four better final WWE matches for R-Truth.

#4. The Miz and R-Truth are friends and go way back

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Miz is one of the most surprising success stories in WWE. He went from The Real World and Tough Enough to World Wrestling Entertainment, and it was assumed by many that he'd be a flop. Instead, he is a multi-time world champion.

The Awesome Truth were long-time friends and foes on WWE television. The Miz and R-Truth battled The Rock and John Cena at Survivor Series over a decade ago and even won the RAW Tag Team Titles together at WrestleMania last year.

Ad

A match between these two would have been a much better goodbye for Truth. They have been linked on and off for the better part of the last decade and a half. Meanwhile, Truth and JC have no history whatsoever.

#3. Akira Tozawa and R-Truth were long-time 24/7 Title enemies

Expand Tweet

Ad

Akira Tozawa is a charismatic undercard star on WWE RAW. While he hasn't achieved a great deal of success in the company, he's a former Cruiserweight Champion and a multi-time 24/7 Champion.

While Tozawa and R-Truth don't have as much history as the rapping wrestler does with The Miz, they were linked together often for a few years. When the WWE 24/7 Title was introduced, it often featured Truth and Tozawa in segments together, both as friends and as foes.

Ad

The two were truly hilarious, and that comedy could've been a perfect note for R-Truth to leave on. The two battling it out one last time, perhaps with some kind of hilarious hijinks, could have been a nostalgic nod to fans who watched them in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

#2. Damian Priest and R-Truth formed an on-screen bond

Damian Priest is one of the top stars on WWE SmackDown. He's a former World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, and a multi-time tag team champion.

Ad

When Damian was in The Judgment Day, R-Truth kept pretending he was also part of the group. Despite being enemies at times, this also led to the two forming a bond of sorts. Priest couldn't help but think Truth was hilarious, and that carried over when both men joined WWE SmackDown.

Given the bond the two have shared over the past year or two, it would've been nice for them to wrestle one last time. Again, JC and R-Truth just have no relationship or history whatsoever. Why not let his last match be with Priest?

Ad

#1. R-Truth's match with John Cena should have been his goodbye to WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena is one of the greatest of all time. He is a 17-time world champion in WWE. He is a future Hall of Famer and has also gone on to take over Hollywood. He is a massive star in and outside of pro wrestling.

R-Truth and John Cena have quite the history together as friends and rivals. Over the past several years, however, Truth has repeatedly called the Undisputed WWE Champion his childhood hero. This made Cena's attack on Truth last month all the more shocking.

These two men clashed at Saturday Night's Main Event in what was the biggest match R-Truth has had in probably a decade. Instead of shoehorning the JC Mateo squash match on SmackDown afterwards, Triple H should've had this be his final bout. It would've been the most respectful exit possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More