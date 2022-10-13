4 better opponents for Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel than Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar put Bobby Lashley on notice by obliterating him on Monday Night RAW. He wished him a good evening before dropping him with some suplexes and F5s in front of a raucous crowd.

Lesnar and Lashley will most likely battle in a mega match at Crown Jewel. The two titans have some competitive history and will probably write the latest chapter of their rivalry in Saudi Arabia. The Beast and The All Mighty are two of the biggest alpha males on the roster, meaning we can expect a banging feud.

However, given how Lesnar has been away for a while, WWE could have presented him with someone fresh to face or someone he hasn't had in a long time. It hasn't even been a year since he butted heads with Lashley. The two superstars battled at the beginning of 2022, meaning a rerun of the feud could have been avoided.

As such, we look at four WWE Superstars who would have been better opponents for Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel than Bobby Lashley.

#4 On our list of better opponents for Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel than Bobby Lashley: Matt Riddle

Lesnar and Riddle would have been a fun feud

The feud between Matt Riddle and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins seems to have concluded at Extreme Rules. The two wrestled a hellacious match inside the Fight Pit, where it was the former who used his fighting background to his advantage and vanquished his rival.

Riddle is a star who can seamlessly slot into the main event at any time. He is one of the most popular superstars on the roster and could be a great opponent for Lesnar. Cowboy Brock and The Original Bro could have given us a lot of banter and funny moments, including some unforgettable promos. They would have also given us a proper fight with a good mix of wrestling and MMA.

#3 Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

The same could be said for Matt Riddle's rival in Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. The only reason WWE might have booked Brock Lesnar to destroy Bobby Lashley is to help him swoop in and steal the latter's United States Championship. However, they could have kept the title on Lashley and booked Rollins to face Lesnar instead.

The Visionary and The Beast are two storied rivals who share history together, especially since Rollins' infamous heist at WrestleMania 31. They have battled many times in grudge matches. From a quick sprint of a match at WrestleMania 35 to a battle of attrition at SummerSlam 2019, the two have waged war many times.

However, we have never seen the cackling Revolutionary go up against Cowboy Brock. That at this point is a dream match, and one that is seemingly more appealing than Brock versus Bobby.

#2 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been exceptional since his return to the Prizefighter persona. Despite delivering every week on RAW, he hasn't had a high-profile feud since the turn. Given how his character will fight anyone at any time, WWE should have booked him to fight Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar versus Owens is a fresh matchup that is guaranteed to give fans violence and brutality. The two are also phenomenal on the mic and would play off of each other very well. Although The Conqueror would probably take the Win, KO would go down fighting. As such, he would have emerged as a more credible competitor and a title contender.

#1 Braun Strowman

These two have always delivered on beating the tar out of each other

If WWE pitched Lesnar to fight Bobby Lashley because they wanted the Saudi Arabian fans to see a hoss fight, they probably chose the wrong option. If they were looking for violence and carnage, they should have booked him to fight Braun Strowman.

Strowman is the kind of competitor who leaves destruction in his wake at all times. He also has history with Lesnar and fought him multiple times, including in a match held in front of Saudi Arabian fans. Given The Monster Among Men's resurgence and The Beast in his Cowboy Brock avatar, it would have been a fun affair to watch.

