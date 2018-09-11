4 Big Name Wrestlers Likely To Leave WWE In 2019

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 23.09K // 11 Sep 2018, 20:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be the next stars to leave?

To put it simply, the WWE product is currently in a slump. Despite the critical acclaim of NXT, the flagship shows continue to disappoint wrestling audiences. An influx of talent in early 2019 could help energise the televised shows and build some momentum within the company.

With more call-ups from the NXT brand imminent, there is no question that some of the current roster will be released to free up spots. These are the most likely wrestlers to be deemed expendable by the company.

Matt Hardy

Woken but not quite Broken

Matt Hardy got that last run with WWE that he craved. After leaving the company in 2010 in negative circumstances, Matt Hardy found work in IMPACT. During his first few years there, his career looked to be dwindling. This was until 2016 when he took the world by storm with his incredibly popular 'Broken Matt Hardy' persona. This brought new eyes to the Impact product whilst also serving as a late-career Renaissance for Matt.

After a well-publicized release from Impact, Matt made a shock return with his brother at WrestleMania. Months of Matt being a strange mix between his Broken persona and his old character ended when IMPACT allowed Hardy control of his gimmick. Despite this, his new toned down 'Woken' character was not as popular or successful. Hardy is now questioning his future with the company as he is no longer performing in the ring due to injury and just this week he fuelled rumours of a return to Impact Wrestling.

Returning to Impact will provide Hardy with a much kinder work schedule and the chance to be closer to his family in North Carolina. Working just a couple of days a month for Impact whilst also resuming creative control over his Broken character looks incredibly likely at this point so don't be surprised to see Broken Matt Hardy in the Impact Zone at some point in 2019.

1 / 4 NEXT