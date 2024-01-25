4 Big surprises that could take place on the final SmackDown before the 2024 Royal Rumble

Last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown witnessed plenty of action. From the official contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match to the Women's Tag Team Championships being defended, fans were treated to a lot on the show.

However, the upcoming episode of SmackDown is expected to be even more entertaining. The next edition of the blue brand is the last episode before the much anticipated Royal Rumble. Hence, the WWE Universe can expect plenty of surprises on this week's episode of the Friday Night Show.

In this article, we will look at four surprises that could take place on the blue brand this week:

#4. Sheamus returns on SmackDown

On August 18, 2023, Sheamus wrestled Edge in the latter's last match for WWE. While Edge left the promotion and joined AEW since then, Sheamus has been missing from the Stamford-based promotion. The 45-year-old star has been away from the company due to an injury.

However, as per reports, The Celtic Warrior is now cleared to return, and hence, fans could see him return against Pete Dunne on the upcoming edition of the blue brand. Given The Brawling Brutes disbanded in his absence, this is the most logical thing Sheamus could do.

#3. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller attack Kevin Owens

When Logan Paul won the United States Championship at Crown Jewel in November 2023, he created history. After all, The Maverick won a championship despite wrestling professionally for a very short period. Hence, Paul would want to do everything he can to ensure he remains a champion.

However, given he will be defending his championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble, the YouTuber is already under pressure. This is why he could seek the help of his allies, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, who could attack Owens and make him weaker.

#2. Jade Cargill makes an appearance on SmackDown

Since switching over from AEW to WWE, Jade Cargill has made limited appearances for WWE. However, at the upcoming Royal Rumble, Cargill is expected to be an entrant and is even one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble.

Therefore, Cargill could make an appearance on the blue brand and declare herself for the Royal Rumble match. This appearance would also help her in sending a tough message to the women's division.

#1. Roman Reigns asks Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to do his dirty work

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns has a massive mountain to climb as he is set to defend his title against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way match. Given anything can happen in a Fatal Four-Way match, Reigns will do everything to ensure he remains champion.

This is why The Tribal Chief could ask Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to attack any one of his three opponents. While this move would help ease the burden for Reigns, it would also irritate SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who does not seem to like Reigns.

