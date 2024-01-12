What injury does Sheamus have? Exploring when he may return to WWE

Sheamus has not competed on WWE SmackDown since August 18, 2023. The Celtic Warrior last competed on the blue brand in what turned out to be a great sendoff for Edge, now known as Adam Copeland. Fans might be wondering if the Irish superstar will return to the blue brand tonight.

The former WWE Champion is currently out of action with a shoulder injury, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Sheamus was expected to return on the November 24, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but that did not happen.

The Brawling Brutes, in his absence, quietly disbanded. Ridge Holland moved back to NXT, where he is currently involved in an injury angle with the brand’s top champion, Ilja Dragunov. Butch, meanwhile, re-formed British Strong Style with Tyler Bate at SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution.

Sheamus is not advertised for the January 12, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. However, The Celtic Warrior may show up as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble. The premium live event goes down two weeks from this Saturday.

What did Sheamus say about his WrestleMania 39 match?

Sheamus had a five-star classic at WrestleMania 39. The Celtic Warrior, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre tore the house down with their Intercontinental Championship Triple-Threat Match on The Show of Shows.

While speaking to Will Dalton on Virgin Media Sports Stories, the former WWE Champion said that the Triple-Threat Match should have main evented WrestleMania 39.

''I should have main evented WrestleMania last year. It should have gone on last. It stole the show at WrestleMania. Nothing came close, match-wise, the match me, Gunther, and Drew (McIntyre) had. I knew that was always going to be the case. I was so close (to capturing title) at 'Mania, and it just got taken away from me," Sheamus said.

What WWE has planned for Sheamus in the near future remains to be seen.

