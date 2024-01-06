Former World Heavyweight Champion wants to headline WrestleMania before retiring from WWE

Every WWE Superstar wishes to headline WrestleMania once in their career, but not everyone gets the opportunity to do so.

Despite being in the company for almost 18 years, Sheamus hasn't had the chance to close out The Showcase of the Immortals. The Celtic Warrior has been off TV due to an injury. He last wrestled against Edge (AKA Adam Copeland) in a losing effort on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, which would also wind up The Rated-R Superstar's WWE career.

Amidst his absence, Sheamus spoke with Will Dalton on the Virgin Media Sports Stories. The former World Heavyweight Champion discussed things that he hasn't had the chance to achieve in the Stamford-based promotion yet. The 45-year-old stated that he wants to win the Intercontinental Championship and headline WrestleMania before hanging up his boots for good:

"The IC Title. That's it. I want to main event WrestleMania too. I want to main event WrestleMania as well, that's another one. The IC Title and main event WrestleMania [are] the two things I want to do. I should have main evented WrestleMania last year. It should have gone on last. It stole the show at WrestleMania. Nothing came close, match-wise, the match me, Gunther, and Drew had. I knew that was always going to be the case. I was so close (to capturing title) at 'Mania, and it just got taken away from me," Sheamus said. [H/T: Fightful]

Sheamus has been chasing the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the last few years. However, he has remained unsuccessful in winning the only title eluding his illustrious career.

The Irish Superstar last wrestled for the Intercontinental title when he and Drew McIntyre challenged Gunther at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

Top WWE Superstar opens up about his rivalry with Sheamus

During a recent appearance on The Bump, Gunther described Sheamus as the 'toughest' opponent of his WWE career so far:

I would say so far, looking at last year, it was definitely Sheamus. Very physical competitor, same as me. And I think that fed off each other pretty well. But it's definitely - yeah, I can say after Clash at the Castle it was definitely an experience. It's a big rush in the moment and stuff. But it was one of the most physical matches I had to go through so far. So I would say Sheamus [is my toughest opponent so far]"

With WWE WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see when The Celtic Warrior will return to fulfill his prophecy before riding off into the sunset.

Do you want to see Sheamus dethrone Gunther in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

