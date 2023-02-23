"It was definitely an experience" - Gunther names 4-time world champion as his toughest opponent in WWE

Gunther has named 4-time world champion Sheamus as the toughest opponent he has shared the ring with in WWE.

The two stars collided for the coveted Intercontinental Championship in September last year at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom. The match received rave reviews from wrestling pundits and fans. The Ring General defeated The Celtic Warrior at the event to retain the IC Title.

During an appearance on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Gunther described his match against Sheamus as one of the most physical bouts he has been in. He also referred to the latter as his toughest opponent in WWE.

"I would say so far, looking at last year, it was definitely Sheamus. Very physical competitor, same as me. And I think that fed off each other pretty well. But it's definitely - yeah, I can say after Clash at the Castle it was definitely an experience. It's a big rush in the moment and stuff. But it was one of the most physical matches I had to go through so far. So I would say Sheamus [is my toughest opponent so far]," said Gunther. (34:40-35:10)

Gunther says Sheamus is desperate to face him again

After Clash at the Castle, The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General had a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship during an episode of SmackDown. The WWE veteran was unable to capture the title once again.

Gunther stated that he lost some respect for Sheamus, and the latter was desperate for another match against him.

"I've beaten him twice now. I kind of, I don't know, lost a little bit of respect for him in the last month. He seems very desperate right now. He's not on my radar, I'm obviously on his radar right now. But if he gets himself into a position again where he is a challenger again, I'll give him another beating I guess. But as of right now, it is not my main focus," he said.

The Ring General successfully defended the IC Title on SmackDown last week against Madcap Moss. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.

