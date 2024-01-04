Absent superstar teases potential direction for WWE return

A former WWE Champion recently teased the potential direction for his return to the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Sheamus.

The 45-year-old has been absent from WWE television since his match against Edge on the August 18 edition of SmackDown last year. It was also the latter's final match in the Stamford-based company before he joined AEW. The Celtic Warrior, on the other hand, has taken time off while also nursing a shoulder injury.

The former World Champion recently took to Twitter to tease his future direction in WWE. Sheamus reshared a video posted by a Twitter user featuring different title-winning moments from the Irish Superstar's career. He also teased going after a title on his return:

"..more to come," wrote Sheamus.

It will be interesting to see when the veteran wrestler makes his in-ring return and which championship he goes after. Before the 2023 draft, Sheamus was involved in a much-talked-about rivalry with Gunther. The two performers put in great matches for the Intercontinental Championship, with The Ring General prevailing in all the hard-fought battles.

Former WWE Superstar shares his take on Sheamus

Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) left WWE after his contract expired in February 2022 and made his AEW debut later the same year in June. During his run with the Stamford-based company, the 43-year-old won the Tag Team Championship on seven occasions, out of which five came alongside Sheamus.

In an interview with WrestleTalk, the Swiss Superman expressed his love for his 'The Bar' teammate. The former United States champion further praised the Irishman by calling him a workhorse and an asset to any wrestling promotion:

"I love him. I love Sheamus. He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know. Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word. So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen. But yeah, love Sheamus."

