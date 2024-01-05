Potential spoiler on surprise WWE return for SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

The Rock turned out to be the mystery "former WWE Champion" Triple H was teasing ahead of RAW: Day 1. With that being said, the first edition of the blue brand in 2024 is themed "New Year's Revolution," and it looks like another former WWE Champion is ready to make a comeback.

The scheduled tag team contest between Butch and Pretty Deadly has an undisclosed slot. As per PWInsider, either Sheamus or NXT star Tyler Bate will join Butch to take down the latter's rivals.

Sheamus was last seen all the way back in August 2023. He makes the most sense from a storyline standpoint. The issues between Ridge Holland and Butch could be further fleshed out on television with the return of the leader of The Brawling Brutes.

After stepping inside the squared circle to give AEW star Adam "Edge" Copeland his final WWE match, Sheamus took time off to nurse his wounds. Now is a good time to bring back The Celtic Warrior, as we are officially on the Road to perhaps the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

Sheamus addresses the issue of Roman Reigns and his clan hogging time from other stars on WWE TV

The Bloodline had a stellar run from 2023, with each member of the faction growing and becoming a popular name in their own right. However, it came at the expense of many other superstars on the roster.

Last month, Bobby Lashley subtly hinted at how The Bloodline was partially responsible for the premature disbandment of his incredibly popular stable, The Hurt Business.

In a similar fashion, while speaking to Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail UK, Sheamus brought up the conundrum of plenty deserving WWE Superstars not getting enough TV time due to The Bloodline:

"Yeah, I mean he [Roman Reigns] has a luxury of wrestling five times a year. You know what I mean?" Sheamus stated in a matter-of-fact manner. "Obviously there's the luxury of getting all the storyline time and everything. I feel like he’s made the most of the opportunity he’s had, but I feel like there’s guys on the roster begging for that amount of time to tell their own stories and that’s one of the only things that’s going. The rest of the roster needs story time too."

Sheamus also detailed how the originally planned segments between him and then US champion Austin Theory had to be cut short at the Madison Square Garden SmackDown show in July last year. This was on account of The Bloodline segment going overtime.

The Irishman concluded by saying that he does not wish to take away anything from what Roman Reigns has managed to accomplish in the last three years. But, there are many other WWE Superstars as well who work just as hard.