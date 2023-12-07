"We had to die to make other groups strong" - Former WWE Champion takes subtle jab at The Bloodline 

The Bloodline has worked together as a successful unit for over three years in WWE, with each member joining one after the other during this time. At what cost though?

Bobby Lashley recently did an interview for WrestlingNewsCo, during which he touched on various topics. Notably, he expressed disappointment at some things he had to endure in the last few years.

One of them was the premature disbandment of The Hurt Business. The faction was a very popular one among the masses, as Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP took over WWE by storm during the pandemic.

When the host, Steve Fall, pointed to the fact that the split did not make sense then and still does not today, The All Mighty said:

"We had to die to make other groups strong." [From 16:38 to 16:44]

In 2020, The Hurt Business was one of the top factions in WWE, with each member holding gold, and The Bloodline was still in the early stages of formation. The Samoan faction came into full force in July 2021 after the Lashley-led stable was disbanded.

Roman Reigns has not defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Bobby Lashley yet. They are connected in some ways. Interestingly, fans online were quick to point out recently that The All Mighty is the last person to defeat Reigns clean in a singles competition.

Aside from that, Lashley has also not received his rematch after technically not losing the WWE Championship in February 2022. Brock Lesnar wound up winning the title inside the Elimination Chamber and later dropped it to The Tribal Chief.

Bobby Lashley reveals he had plans beforehand to team up with The Street Profits in WWE

The Hurt Business split on the Road to WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns were the top champions at the time.

The former faced Drew McIntyre at the Show of Shows without the backing of his faction, while Reigns had a defining moment on Night Two in the main event, where he picked up a dominant win over Hall of Famer Edge and Bryan Danielson.

"The Hurt Business ... We were running the show. We were doing everything. We were so popular. We never had an opportunity to be in front of an actual crowd, which kind of just ripped my heart out. And then, all of us were there [after the split]. We had the opportunity to get back. The power may be didn't want it to happen. But, during that time we talked to Street Profits about possibly doing some work together. Because ... I like the guys. They have a tremendous amount of potential," said Lashley. [From 07:08 to 07:37]

The fanbase has gravitated towards the trio on SmackDown, so much so that many feel they are, by default, babyfaces, especially Bobby Lashley. A future showdown with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline is not impossible.

