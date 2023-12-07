Bobby Lashley wants redemption after "lowest point" in his WWE career

Bobby Lashley has been running roughshod on WWE SmackDown ever since he recruited Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The trio concluded their rivalry with Latino World Order with a win, and most recently, The All Mighty defeated Butch.

Riding high on a wave of momentum, Lashley hopes this ultimately segues into a World Title run. He recently spoke about how disappointed he was on account of missing WrestleMania 39, calling it one of the biggest low points of his career thus far.

While doing an interview for WrestlingNewsCo, Bobby Lashley spoke candidly of his frustrations with WWE in the past, including the sister storyline with Sami Zayn many years ago. The All Mighty believes that the work he put into wrestling live events throughout the year should not have been rewarded with no match at the Show of Shows this year.

"To me it was ... It was probably one of the lowest points in my career [sitting on the bench for WrestleMania 39]. I think right now, I kind of want to make a change. This is why I took more of a heel approach for a while afterwards because I need some redemption for that, and I wanted to take out some of these guys." [From 12:42 to 13:06]

He added that when he left WWE, he never badmouthed the company ever. Despite this, Lashley had to endure some ridiculous storylines upon his return in 2018 before finally winning the world championship.

Bobby Lashley wants to win the WWE World Title again

Bobby Lashley's last run as WWE Champion ended abruptly at Elimination Chamber 2022 when he got injured and was taken out from the eponymous match. Brock Lesnar wound up winning it, then subsequently dropped the title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

It appears the fans are also rooting for Lashley, as many want him to face Roman Reigns in the not-too-distant future. Here's The All Mighty's take on the matter:

"We're still moving forward," Lashley said, clearing the air about any lingering issues with creative. "I have a great opportunity now which I'm trying to focus all my attention on. I'd like another World Title run. I'm in great shape. I've been working my a** off. I'm building a good team. I'm working with other people. Having good matches ... when I have the opportunity to have a match. But, I think I should and could have another good title run. [From 13:40 to 14:02]

Bobby Lashley's new challenger sent a message ahead of SmackDown, as the two are looking to contend for Logan Paul's United States Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit WrestlingNewsCo.

