"Squash The Tribal Chief and end The Bloodline story" - Roman Reigns to finally lose title to 9-time champion, according to WWE Universe

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has not been seen on weekly television since his victory over LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. Fans have reacted to SmackDown Superstar Bobby Lashley's run and believe he should be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief for the title.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns narrowly escaped from the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 39 and SummerSlam 2023, respectively. The Tribal Chief is getting weaker after every title defense, and his appearances have also decreased over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley has been getting over with the crowd due to his new unmatched presence after aligning with The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown. Fans have been waiting for the Bloodline saga to end and believe Bobby Lashley could be the perfect superstar to defeat The Tribal Chief when the two potentially collide.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits moved to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft. The faction is gaining more attention with each passing day, and many believe that the stable should start adding some gold to their name during their current run.

Rising WWE Superstar wants a match against Roman Reigns

The developmental brand is filled with talented stars that could potentially headline the weekly shows and premium live events on WWE's main roster. The brand is gearing up for the final event of the year when the company hosts NXT Deadline from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Several superstars have already secured their spots for the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, former WWE North American Champion Trick Wiliams said he wants a match against Roman Reigns. Check it out:

"I’m gonna go straight to the top. Long term, my goal is, I want to face off with Roman Reigns. He’s the best to do it right now, so if you not in it to face him, I don’t know what you’re doing. Sooner than that, who I’m very excited about working with is Gunther. I love the way he carries himself, he really is a ring general and I’d love to see us battle, go to war. I told him that too, I’m really looking forward to that day."

Williams also said he's excited to face Gunther inside the squared circle.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

