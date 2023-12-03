29-year-old rising WWE Superstar wants a massive showdown against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the longest-reigning WWE champion, with his streak spanning over 1100 days after he won the title at Payback 2020. Meanwhile, a rising 29-year-old wrestler has declared that his long-term goal is to face The Tribal Chief.

Earlier this year, several Superstars from the developmental brand received their main roster call-ups. This also led to the rise of new stars on the developmental brand, which Shawn Michaels currently heads.

Trick Williams is one such wrestler who received his big break-out moment when he won the North American Championship off Dominik Mysterio at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023. However, he lost the title back to Mysterio in less than a week. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Williams revealed that his long-term goal is to face The Tribal Chief in the future:

"I’m gonna go straight to the top. Long term, my goal is, I want to face off with Roman Reigns. He’s the best to do it right now, so if you not in it to face him, I don’t know what you’re doing. Sooner than that, who I’m very excited about working with is Gunther. I love the way he carries himself, he really is a ring general and I’d love to see us battle, go to war. I told him that too, I’m really looking forward to that day.” [H/T - Fightful]

Gunther discusses the possibility of feuding with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Gunther are the only Superstars with the least amount of losses in WWE over the past two years. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and the Intercontinental Champion are often treated as the top dogs of their division.

Speaking during an interview with Steve Fall, The Ring General addressed the possibility of feuding with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the near future:

We'll see, time will tell (...) It's nothing where I go, I need to do this now. That has to happen now, anything like that. I'm focused on what I do now, I think, in the long run (...) It would be a very interesting match. I think [so] because what Roman is to the Universal Title now is to what I am to the Intercontinental Championship. I think the role and position are very similar to that."

The Ring General and The Tribal Chief are yet to cross paths on the same brand, and it is a too-good-to-be-true fantasy match-up that would break the internet if it ever materialized.

Who do you think will dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.