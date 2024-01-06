Updated Royal Rumble 2024 match card after WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution - Roman Reigns match added

Here’s your first look at the Royal Rumble 2024 match card after WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. The premium live event will go down on January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

First, Logan Paul’s opponent for the United States Championship was made official after Kevin Owens beat Santos Escobar in the number one contender’s tournament final. The Prizefighter punched The Maverick in the face while he was bragging about his title reign.

Next, Bobby Lashley announced he would be entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match. The All Mighty became the fourth person to declare himself as part of the Rumble match after Shinsuke Nakamura, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes. Lashley and The Street Profits were jumped by the returning Authors of Pain after the announcement.

Bianca Belair also declared herself in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. The EST confronted Damage CTRL backstage at WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. Bianca said she’ll become a two-time Royal Rumble winner and challenge for the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40. Bayley, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch have already been announced for the match.

Finally, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four Way match. The Bloodline hijacked the Triple Threat Number One Contender’s match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton in the main event of WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. Nick Aldis asked Paul Heyman to tell The Tribal Chief he got himself the Fatal Four Way because of his antics.

Expand Tweet

Below is the updated Royal Rumble 2024 match card as of Friday, January 5:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight – Fatal Four Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens – Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Judgment Day to defend their tag time titles against a new faction at Royal Rumble 2024? Looking at the possibility

The Judgment Day are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Finn Balor and Damian Priest last defended their titles on television against The Creed Brothers.

It is possible the duo could defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the Authors of Pain at Royal Rumble 2024. Akam and Rezar made their return to the company at WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution.

Expand Tweet

The duo might earn themselves a tag team title match after finishing up their feud with The Street Profits. Fans might have to wait till SmackDown next week to find out Bobby Lashley’s response to the assault.