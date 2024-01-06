5 directions for Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain following WWE Smackdown debut

Karrion Kross has finally aligned with the Authors of Pain. The new faction debuted on WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution tonight. Kross, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering distracted Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits long enough for AOP to take them out.

After taking out the All Mighty and the Profits, Akam and Rezar joined their fellow stable members on the aisle. It is worth mentioning that the duo had reportedly re-signed with WWE just days after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as head booker in 2022.

That being said, let’s take a look at five possible directions for Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain following their WWE SmackDown debut:

#5. Authors of Pain make Premium Live Event return at Royal Rumble 2024

Akam and Rezar last competed in a high profile WWE PLE in 2018. The duo defeated then-SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) in a RAW vs. SmackDown Live tag team match at Survivor Series 2018.

Ideally, Authors of Pain would make their PLE return with Royal Rumble 2024. The former RAW Tag Team Champions can potentially take on The Street Profits in a number one contenders match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on January 27.

#4. Karrion Kross goes after the United States Title

Karrion Kross hasn’t held a singles title on the main roster ever since he returned to Friday Night SmackDown in 2022. The Doom Walker last won a title on NXT during the pandemic era. He is a former two-time NXT Champion.

The 38-year-old star can potentially go after the United States Championship following his alliance with Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering. He might challenge the winner of Kevin Owens and Logan Paul for the title after Royal Rumble 2024.

#3. Feud with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day had a huge 2023. Almost every member of the faction won themselves a title. Rhea Ripley became the SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 39. Damian Priest won the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Dominik Mysterio became a two-time NXT North American Champion.

Priest and Damian Priest also became two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. With that being said, the clock might’ve start ticking for The Judgment Day now that Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain have banded together.

#2. Akam & Rezar become inaugural WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

AOP were one of the most dominant tag teams in Triple H’s NXT. The duo ended DIY’s NXT Championship reign. They moved to the main roster and won the RAW Tag Team Championship. It’s about time they went for the tag titles on the blue brand.

That being said, SmackDown doesn’t have their own tag team titles but Triple H can use AOP’s return to separate the tag team titles. The Game needs to give the blue brand their own tag team titles to revitalize the tag team division.

#1. War with The Bloodline

The Bloodline is, without a doubt, the most dominant faction on Friday Night SmackDown. The trio of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso never fail to leave a trail of destruction in their wake. They destroyed AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton in the main event tonight.

However, their reckless antics have created more enemies than friends for them on the blue brand. Karrion Kross has already teased a feud with the Tribal Chief in the past. Now he has the perfect group if he wishes to take on The Bloodline.

Fans can check out the latest SmackDown results here.