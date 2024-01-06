WWE SmackDown Live Results (January 5, 2024): Paul Heyman mentions CM Punk, big title defense!

Back from break and IYO SKY is celebrating backstage. Damage CTRL joins her all excited. Bayley says she sees greatness in all of them and greatness needs gold. IYO says IYO's era will never end. Bayley says her plan is for The Kabuki Warriors winning the tag team titles next. Dakota says Bayley is winning the Rumble and challenging Rhea. Bianca then shows up. She says she's not here for a fight and congratulates IYO for her win. Bianca then reveals she's in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and plans to win. Bianca says she's going to KOD Bayley over the top then dethrone IYO at WrestleMania. Dakota says that IYO thinks Bayley, as the leader, needs to take care of Bianca.
Bianca says she's going to KOD Bayley over the top then dethrone IYO at WrestleMania. Dakota says that IYO thinks Bayley, as the leader, needs to take care of Bianca.