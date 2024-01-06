WWE SmackDown Live Results (January 5, 2024): Paul Heyman mentions CM Punk, big title defense!

Create
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 06, 2024 07:41 IST

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

07:41 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Back from break and IYO SKY is celebrating backstage. Damage CTRL joins her all excited. Bayley says she sees greatness in all of them and greatness needs gold. IYO says IYO's era will never end. Bayley says her plan is for The Kabuki Warriors winning the tag team titles next. Dakota says Bayley is winning the Rumble and challenging Rhea. Bianca then shows up. She says she's not here for a fight and congratulates IYO for her win. Bianca then reveals she's in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and plans to win. 

Bianca says she's going to KOD Bayley over the top then dethrone IYO at WrestleMania. Dakota says that IYO thinks Bayley, as the leader, needs to take care of Bianca. 

07:36 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Pretty Deadly makes its way to the ring next. They'll be battling Butch and a mystery partner next. Will it be Sheamus? Tyler Bate? We'll find out after the break. 

07:35 (IST)6 JAN 2024

After IYO celebrates, we go to Paul Heyman backstage. Kevin Patrick asks about The Rock's comments, and Paul Heyman says The Rock wants to sit at The Head of the Table. He says The Rock hasn't been invited to the dinner of relevancy, nor will he ever be. He says The Rock wants a shortcut to headlines. Paul says there are two ways to go viral: date Taylor Swift or challenge Roman Reigns.

Heyman talks about John Cena, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes talking about Roman. He implies he upgraded from CM Punk and that Roman Reigns will smash any of those names—a great promo from Paul.

07:31 (IST)6 JAN 2024

SKY goes for a moonsault again, but Michin meets her at the ropes this time. The O.C. member climbs to the top but gets hit with an uppercut. SKY goes for a super Frankensteiner, but Michin catches her. Mia then hits an insane Styles Clash off of the ropes! One... two, NO! IYO grabs the ropes to save her title. Wow.

IYO rolls out of the ring, and Michin charges for a dive, but SKY moves, and Yim crashes to the floor. IYO hits a Meteora into the barricade, then another one in the ring. From there, SKY hits the Over The Moonsault, and this one is all over. What a match.

IYO SKY defeats Michin via pinfall

07:29 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Michin grabs IYO on the apron, but SKY uses the ropes to target Michin's leg. She goes for a springboard, but Michin clobbers her with a forearm! The two go on the apron, but The Genius of the Sky hits a beautiful apron German suplex, and the crowd loudly cheers.

IYO then hits a springboard dropkick and calls for the end. She climbs to the top for the Over The Moonsault, but Michin gets her knees up! She then hits a brutal half-Nelson dragon suplex for a nearfall. Michin calls for the end, but the two counter back and forth, leading to double knees from SKY for a nearfall. 

07:27 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Back from break, IYO is in control, but Michin hits several big strikes. She goes for a powerbomb, but IYO slides out of it. She then levels the champion with a kick. Next, Mia hits a gut-wrench suplex and a cannonball in the corner for a two-count. Michin's top seemed tied back down with rope or something during the break.

Michin hits a brutal codebreaker in the corner for a nearfall, and both women work hard. Michin locks in a half crab, but IYO is close to the ropes and breaks the hold. 

07:23 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Michin hits a backslide for a nearfall, then a roll-up. She follows it up with a dropkick and a big forearm and kicks. She charges, but SKY counters things and hits a roll through double stomp. Michin poses in the ropes, and IYO charges but misses. Michin then hits a dive! 

There may have been a slight wardrobe malfunction as she fixes her top as we go to break. 

07:22 (IST)6 JAN 2024

A replay of the Damage CTRL bout with Michin, Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi from before Christmas is shown. This includes the Unholy Union attacking The Kabuki Warriors and Michin pinning IYO.

Next, IYO SKY makes her way out to defend her title. All of Damage CTRL joins her on the ramp, but the group heads to the back. This seemingly implies a fair one-on-one match with no interference. Will that happen?

The bell rings, and Michin and IYO lock up as SKY grabs Mia's hair. They throw several strikes, dodging some, hitting some. Both are showing some impressive athleticism, too.  

07:15 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Ellering, Scarlett, Rezar, Akam, and Kross stand tall on the ramp before we switch to a vignette highlighting AJ Styles, his return to WWE after The Bloodline's attack, and his new attitude.

Next up, Michin comes out alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson! This one is for the WWE Women's Championship. Gallows and Anderson head to the back to let her do this on her own.

IYO SKY vs. Michin

This one will begin when IYO SKY hits the ring after the break.

07:10 (IST)6 JAN 2024

A spooky vignette from Karrion Kross and Scarlett then interrupts the promo. "The End Is Here" flashes on-screen as they walk out with Paul Ellering! Out of nowhere, the Authors of Pain show up in the ring and brutally attack The Street Profits and Lashley! AOP then hits the Super Collider on The Street Profits!

Lashley is back in the ring, and Kross hits his finisher. Akam, Rezar, and Kross stand tall. This is a scary trio, especially with Scarlett and Paul Ellering by their side.

07:08 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Montez takes the mic, and the crowd loudly chants for Lashley. Ford says he's going to hop on the trend and take full advantage of every opportunity. Dawkins wants the tag team gold and warns Judgment Day to watch out. Lashley then says his goal for 2024 is to get back to being the All Mighty and declares himself for the Royal Rumble!

07:07 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Back from the break, the commentary goes over the big shows scheduled for Canada later this year. Backstage, Logan Paul is icing his face. Cathy tries to interview him, but Austin Theory and Grayson Waller check on him. Cameron Grimes laughs at Logan getting decked by Owens, and he gets into a scuffle with A-Town Down Under that WWE staff separate. Could Logan, Austin, and Grayson be a faction moving forward?

Bobby Lashley is in the ring with The Street Profits. He says 2023 was the toughest year in his WWE career because his work didn't get the results he wanted, but the highlight was uniting with The Street Profits. 2024 will see them fight for and take everything they deserve. Yeah, they're babyfaces now. 

07:00 (IST)6 JAN 2024

A video highlights Randy Orton's journey back to WWE as he targets Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Orton vs. Knight vs. Styles is still to come.

Bobby Lashley's music plays next, and he walks out to ringside alongside The Street Profits. They are slapping the crowd's hands, so they seem to have gone fully babyface. Up next, they will discuss "The All Mighty New Year." 

06:56 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Post-match, Logan Paul takes the microphone and sarcastically congratulates KO. He calls himself the greatest United States Champion in history. Logan says he hasn't broken a sweat and hasn't lost his title in 62 days. He says a Canadian could never have the United States Championship. Paul gets cheap heat with a hockey reference.

Logan slowly makes his way into the ring, and Kevin levels him with a punch! Wow. He used his hand with a cast, too, and Paul is down and out. 

06:54 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Kevin Owens went for the Stunner, but it was countered. Kevin then hits a superkick, only to go for a pop-up powerbomb, and it gets countered. Owens then quickly manages to hit one and follows it up with a Stunner, leading to the three-count!

Kevin Owens defeats Santos Escobar by pinfall.

Kevin will now battle Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024!

06:53 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Santos is shocked Kevin kicked out as Logan Paul says he'd love to beat another luchador. Logan Paul again hears loud "Logan sucks" chants and plays to the crowd. Paul says he doesn't respect Kevin Owens. 

Santos blasts Owens with a few strikes. Then, out of nowhere, Owens hits a rolling senton off the ropes for a nearfall! Wow, this is great. 

06:51 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Back from the break, Owens has Santos on his shoulders on the ropes, but Escobar slides down. The two get to the mat and fight, but Santos hangs Kevin on the ropes. He then charges for running knees, but Kevin counters it and superkicks Santos to the floor. The Prizefighter then hits a Swanton off the apron onto the floor. Wow!

Santos returns to the ring, and Kevin climbs to the top. He goes for a Swanton, but Santos has his knees up! Santos hits the running knees in the corner and puts Owens up to the top! A rana off of the top! Santos then climbs up and hits a frog splash for the nearfall!

06:47 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Kevin doesn't go for the pin but instead climbs to the ropes. Santos also climbs to meet him, but Owens fights it off and hits his wacky superplex variation. 

We then go to the break again. This has been a good one!

06:46 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Logan Paul talks smack on commentary while Santos continues to work over Kevin's broken hand. Santos brings Kevin into the corner and charges with a big knee. He follows it up with a rana that sends Owens to the floor. Santos proceeds to hit a dive into the barricade and stands tall over struggling Kevin. 

Santos follows Kevin to the ring, but The Prizefighter begins fighting back. Loud "Logan sucks' chants take over as he gets off of the commentary booth to taunt the crowd. Owens then goes for a superplex on Santos. 

Santos fights out of it, knocking Kevin to the mat. Santos then dives for a double axe handle but receives an inverted atomic drop and a DDT!

06:43 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Back from the break, Kevin Owens is in control. He knocks Santos down despite his broken hand and hits a running senton. He climbs to the top, but Santos meets him and clubs away at The Prizefighter. He then uses the ropes to target Kevin's hand. Owens goes to the floor, and Escobar slams Owens's hand against the ring post and apron. 

Santos starts headbutting Kevin's cast in the ring, which is a questionable decision. The sold-out crowd chants loudly for Kevin, who fights back only to be on the receiving end of a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. 

06:38 (IST)6 JAN 2024

As soon as the bell rings, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro show up and attack Angel and Humberto! The two teams fight off to the back, leaving Santos alone. He receives a superkick from Kevin immediately, followed by a cannonball. Owens then hits a frog splash for a near fall! Wow, that's a hot start.

We went to the break from there. 

06:37 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Kevin Owens is out right away; it looks like we're kicking things off with the United States Championship Tournament finals! Santos is out alongside Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, notably being referred to as just Angel and Humberto again. Did they lose their last names again?

Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owens

This should be fun. As the bell is about to ring, Logan Paul's music hits, and he makes his way out with the gold over his shoulder. 

06:34 (IST)6 JAN 2024

SmackDown begins with a look at The Rock's return to RAW: Day 1 on Monday. From there, a black vehicle arrives at the arena, and Roman Reigns steps out alongside Paul Heyman. Kayla Braxton asks about The Rock, and Roman laughs it off.

Next, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves are on commentary. It was recently reported that Michael Cole was no longer part of the SmackDown team, which appears to be accurate. 

06:27 (IST)6 JAN 2024

Welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution. Tonight's stacked television special will include the following:

- AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight.
- IYO SKY vs. Michin.
- Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owens.
- Pretty Deadly vs. Butch & a mystery partner.
- Roman Reigns returns.
- And more!


